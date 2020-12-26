A college student was reportedly shot and killed by her younger brother in fatal accident

Inyoung Choi
police tape
  • Houston police said in a news release that 19-year-old Laura Natalya Rodriguez was shot and killed by her younger brother in a fatal accident. 

  • "It hurts that she's no longer with us but what hurts me is that my son has to live with what he did," Rodriguez's mother told KHOU.

  • Police said as of Wednesday, no charges had been made and an investigation was ongoing.

A woman in Texas was fatally shot by her younger brother in a tragic accident.

Houston police said in a news release Wednesday that 19-year-old Laura Natalya Rodriguez was shot to death on Tuesday by a relative who "accidentally discharged a firearm he was handling." KHOU reported that the police said Natalaya's 18-year-old younger brother had fired the shot. 

"It hurts that she's no longer with us but what hurts me is that my son has to live with what he did," Rodriguez's mother, Laura Lara, told KHOU. Lara added that her son was "torn apart" by the loss of his sister, who "was like his best friend."

Rodriguez was a first-generation college student studying psychology at Syracuse University, according to the university.

"Yesterday, Laura Rodriguez, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences, died in a tragic accident in her hometown of Houston, Texas, where she spent the fall semester studying remotely," the university said in a statement on Wednesday. 

As of Wednesday's statement, police said that no charges had been made and an investigation was ongoing. Houston police did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Saturday. 

