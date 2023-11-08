College student shot in head when gunfire misses intended target, Tennessee cops say

A stray bullet struck an 18-year-old university student in a Tennessee park, police said. A suspect has since been arrested.

While walking on a track in Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park in Nashville, 18-year-old Belmont University student Jillian Ludwig was shot in the head, according to a Nov. 7 post from the Metropolitian Nashville Police Department on X, formerly known as Twitter. The shooting, which occurred that afternoon, left Ludwig “very critically wounded,” police said.

Ludwig is still in critical condition, a Nashville Police Department spokesperson told McClatchy News on Nov. 8.

Ludwig was found in the park by another person about an hour after she was shot, according to an arrest report obtained by The Tennessean. Video footage taken from a housing complex nearby showed Ludwig get shot when an unknown man fired his gun at a car, The Tennessean reported, citing the arrest report.

Shaquille Taylor was named as the shooting suspect by Nashville police, according to a Nov. 8 announcement posted to X. His charges were aggravated assault and evidence tampering, according to the police update.

The 29-year-old is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 9, according to Davidson County Criminal Court records. He was previously convicted of assault in 2016, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2018, court records show.

Belmont University President Greg Jones identified Ludwig, who was from New Jersey, as a freshman majoring in music business in a statement to campus community members, local media outlets reported. She was also an avid bass player who attended local concerts and used music “as a way to connect with those around her,” Jones said in the statement.

“Jillian is an engaged member of our community who is known for her love of music and its incredible power,” Jones said in the statement.

