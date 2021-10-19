College student shot and killed after minor crash with another driver, Texas cops say

A 20-year-old college student was killed in a suspected road rage shooting Friday after causing an accidental car crash, Texas police say.

Humphrey Magwira, whose relatives said had immigrated to the United States from Tanzania with his family when he was 11, died at a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting led to the arrest of 19-year-old Houston resident Ramon Vasquez. He was charged with murder after deputies say he got out of his vehicle and shot Magwira.

Vasquez fled after the shooting but was caught Saturday morning, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

“This senseless and tragic loss of life occurred as result of a minor unintentional vehicle collision,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family as our Detectives continue their work on this case.”

Magwira was a second-year computer engineering major at the University of Houston, according to KPRC.

“We thought it was a good idea to come to this country for a better education for my kids,” the 20-year-old’s father, Exuperius Magwira, told KPRC.

“But now, it’s not,” added the slain student’s mom, Josephine Kuyangana.

Family members are attempting to bring Magwira’s remains back to his native Tanzania, KTRK reported

Vasquez was jailed in Fort Bend County on a $500,000 bond, deputies said.

“Why even give him the opportunity to get out at all? He killed my brother for no reason. Senseless. Pointless,” Humphrey Magwira’s brother, Rodericque Magwira, told KTRK.

