A college student turned an old school bus into a tiny home with a rooftop garden, skylight, and fireplace

Monica Humphries
skoolie renovation
Caleb Brackney purchased and transformed an old school bus with $10,000. roamerbus/Instagram

  • Caleb Brackney used his savings to build a tiny home on wheels.

  • After purchasing an old school bus on Facebook Marketplace, he put $7,000 into the transformation.

  • The Tennessee-based design student plans to travel the country post-graduation.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

In Caleb Brackney's school bus turned home, every inch of space was intentionally designed with cost and style in mind.

The postgraduate design student was determined to build his own tiny home with $10,000 he had saved. After reaching his savings goal, the 25-year-old purchased a retired school bus and spent six months transforming it into his home, which he named Roamer.

Today, he lives in the 220-square-foot skoolie in Knoxville, Tennessee, with his dog, Ivy.

"I'm always within one arm's reach of whatever I need," Brackney told Insider. "And that's my favorite part, you know, having enough to be happy and content."

Caleb Brackney found a bus for $3,000 and put $7,000 into renovations

Untitled design 2021 02 12T124854.339
An image of the gutted bus and Caleb Brackney's dog, Ivy, left. The completed bus, right. roamerbus/Instagram

Brackney's entire budget for the project was $10,000.

After looking at school buses, RVs, and vans, Brackney found a school bus was his cheapest option. In February 2020, he purchased a 1995 Thomas International school bus on Facebook Marketplace for $3,000 - leaving him with $7,000 to spend on renovations.

Before Conversion 1
Brackney found the school bus on Facebook Marketplace. roamerbus/Instagram

Brackney was living in his Knoxville apartment with six months left on his lease when he bought the bus, so he between his classes, he spent weekends and nights renovating the vehicle, and on August 1, he moved into his completed tiny home on wheels.

The tiny home has a skylight, rooftop garden, and an electric fireplace

skylight skoolie reno
An arrow points to the skylight Brackney installed in his 1995 retired school bus. roamerbus/Instagram

Brackney is earning his master's in architectural and landscape design at the University of Tennessee. These studies, along with an undergraduate degree in interior design, helped influence the layout of his home.

Guests enter the bus through its original door and immediately step into the kitchen. There's a study space - where Brackney installed a skylight - behind the kitchen. The study has a 6-foot-long bar, which he uses as a desk and keyboard stand, plus a closet.

Past the bar, there's a sectional couch, which can pull out into a bed for guests. Brackney's own bed is directly behind the sectional.

Untitled design 2021 02 12T124640.564
The interior of Brackney's school bus home. roamerbus/Instagram

Brackney said he paid close attention to details throughout the space, thoughtfully considering the textures, fabrics, colors, and materials he used as he renovated the bus.

Overall, Brackney's biggest goal was the create a comfortable, homey place. In the winter, Brackney uses an electric fireplace to warm the bus' interior.

With a tight budget, the student filled with the bus with repurposed and recycled materials

Roamer Bus roof top deck
Friends, family, and his girlfriend helped Brackney finish his skoolie renovation. roamerbus/Instagram

Brackney wasn't just focused on the look of the bus' interior; his $7,000 renovation budget was top of mind during the process.

Brackney purchased most of his furniture and decor secondhand.

For example, Brackney found an old utility trailer that he transformed into a rooftop deck by removing the axle and bolting it to the roof of the bus, which created an 8-foot-long rooftop deck.

The countertops - which Brackney made by sanding down old semi-truck beds that he found on Facebook Marketplace - are another of Brackney's favorite features in his home.

Caleb Brackney's renovation was a family affair

roamer bus slide out keyboard
Music is important to this bus owner, so he made sure there was enough space to fit his guitar and keyboard. roamerbus/Instagram

Brackney's education helped him design the bus, but he said making his vision for the bus a reality was a learning curve.

"I knew what a lot of these things look like on paper, but never gotten my hands in it and actually understood how all the pieces fit together," he said about the building and constructing of the skoolie.

Fortunately, Brackney had the help of YouTube, a few experienced friends, and four of his six brothers.

"It was a really cool opportunity just to grow closer to them," Brackney said of learning how to renovate the bus alongside his brothers.

Now that the bus is complete, Brackney's family is still growing closer. His family is filled with musicians, and so the bus has become a place for his family to jam together and hang out around the keyboard.

The student has adventurous post-graduation plans

Roamer Bus Exterior 1
Post-graduation, Brackney plans to live a nomad life. roamerbus/Instagram

Six months after moving into his bus, Brackney said it's been an incredible - and surprisingly easy - lifestyle switch so far.

Minimizing his belongings and getting rid of a majority of his furniture and clothing was a challenge, but it's also taught Brackney just how little he needs to be happy, he said.

While Brackney's bus is stationary for the time being - the vehicle is parked in his parent's backyard in Knoxville, while he commutes to college every week - he hasn't forgotten why he chose a school bus in the first place.

"I knew I wanted some sort of tiny house that I could travel with," Brackney said.

After Brackney graduates, he plans to do just that - traveling across the continental US, and working as he goes. Brackney said his tiny home on wheels will help him save money on his future rent, and that instead of living in expensive cities, he'll park at affordable campgrounds.

In the meantime, Brackney is enjoying time with his family and in his own home.

"I have enough to be happy," he said. "When you have less things, you appreciate those things so much more."

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Naked hotel guests in South Korea shocked to discover mirrored glass in sauna was actually see-through

    A newlywed South Korean couple say they are undergoing counselling after being told that the windows in the luxurious spa of their five-star resort hotel were of one-way glass – only to discover on the final day of their stay that they had been walking around naked in full view of other guests. The husband posted a complaint online about the Grand Josun Jeju Hotel, on the island of Jeju off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. He claimed that his wife had used the sauna on several occasions during their stay and had not bothered to use a towel to cover up because they had been told that the windows of the second-floor sauna were mirrored. “While taking a walk around the hotel on the last day of our stay, we discovered the interior was visible from the outside”, the Korea Times quoted the man as saying. “We could even see the writing on a thermometer inside the sauna. “There were a number of other guests using the facilities, including minors”. The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass. “My wife and I are currently undergoing psychotherapy as we were so shocked after realising that we had taken a shower and used toilets that were visible from the outside”, the man said. Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up “by mistake” and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property’s business. In response to criticism online, the operator of the hotel admitted to making “mistakes during operations”. In a message on the hotel’s website, Josun Hotels & Resorts said: “We deeply apologise for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings … in some areas of the women’s sauna”. The sauna has been closed until the situation can be remedied, it added.

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • Biden Claims ‘We Didn’t Have’ a COVID Vaccine When He Took Office

    President Biden claimed at one point during a CNN town hall on Tuesday that his administration came into office with no coronavirus vaccines available. Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 21, and the second dose in January. While discussing the issue of vaccine supply during the town hall, Biden initially said there were 50 million doses available when he assumed office. President Biden affirmed that Covid-19 vaccines will be widely available to the general public by the end of July. "By the end of July we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American." #BidenTownHall https://t.co/K3sxmUXFdG pic.twitter.com/xTkje54Aqx — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021 “We came into office, there were only 50 million doses that were available. By the end of July we’ll have over 600 million doses,” Biden told host Anderson Cooper. However, Biden also said “we got into office and found out…there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 10 million doses a day that were available.” (The Biden administration’s initial target was to administer 1 million vaccine doses per day, a pace already set by the time the president was sworn in.) “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but” one also needs “a vaccinator,” Biden subsequently told Cooper, when asked about the logistics of getting shots to Americans. The U.S. is currently administering coronavirus vaccine doses at a seven-day rolling average of 1.7 million per day, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. The pace of vaccinations has risen steadily since December 14, when a New York nurse received the first shot outside of a clinical trial. The Biden administration has downplayed the efforts of the previous administration in aiding the development and distribution of COVID vaccines. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccine production in an interview with Axios over the weekend, contradicting Dr. Fauci, who said in January “we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” Additionally, Biden addressed the stalled reopening of school districts across the U.S. during the town hall, calling reports that his administration planned to open schools for one day per week a miscommunication Biden contradicted White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said last week that the administration hoped to open schools for “at least one day a week in the majority of schools by day 100.” Psaki later said the administration was committed to opening schools five days a week on condition that coronavirus mitigation measures were in place. “Your administration had set a goal to open the majority of schools in your first 100 days. You’re now saying that means those schools may only be open for at least one day a week,” Cooper told Biden. “That’s not true. It was a mistake in the communication,” Biden said, adding that his administration’s goal was to open schools in grades K-8 for five days per week.

  • 'Now It's Coming Back to Bite Them': Democrats See an Opening in GOP Oversight of Texas Grid

    AUSTIN, Texas — For the Republicans who have run Texas state government for years, trying to undermine the Democrats who lead the state’s largest cities has been a blood sport for years. They have sought to overrule local officials on disputes involving everything from pandemic restrictions and plastic bag bans to protections for immigrants. But this week, the collapse of the state’s power grid gave Democrats a chance to turn the tables. With the state reeling from a rare winter storm that caused widespread power outages, Democrats have mobilized public anger over the Republicans’ oversight of the energy industry, opening a new front in their battle to erode the party’s dominance of every statewide office and both chambers of the Legislature. While Democrats have made important inroads in recent election cycles, Texas Republicans have staved off the kind of game-changing gains that flipped states like Arizona and Georgia. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Those in the Legislature and those in the executive branch of government have been spending too much time trying to run cities and counties and not enough tending to state issues,” said Sylvester Turner, the Democratic mayor of Houston, the largest city in Texas and the fourth-largest in the country. “And now it’s coming back to bite them. Before you can try to run my house, you’ve got to make sure you’re running your own.” Such appraisals come at a time when Greg Abbott, the Republican governor, was already under fire for his handling of the pandemic. Even before thawing freezers forced health officials in Houston to scramble this week to administer thousands of vaccine doses, Latino leaders in hard-hit South Texas were pleading with Abbott to allow city officials along the border to put into place stricter mitigation measures. At the same time, a steady drip of other scandals has focused scrutiny on the Republicans wielding power at the state level in Texas. Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general, remains under a cloud of legal trouble as he responds to abuse of power claims including a lawsuit by former aides who say he took bribes from a real estate developer. The Republican-dominated Texas Legislature is also no stranger to intrigue. In one episode, a secret audio recording in 2019 by a conservative activist showed Dennis Bonnen, the former speaker of the Texas House, plotting against fellow Republicans by seeking to enlist the support of hard-line activists to take them down in primary challenges. As attention shifts to the electricity crisis, Turner, the Houston mayor, figures among Democrats who have been sounding the alarm for years that the state’s power grid was at risk of failing. After a 2011 debacle in which a rare winter storm knocked out power around the state, Turner, then a state representative, warned the following year that state regulators were giving utilities too much leeway. Other Democrats around the state are now issuing calls for sweeping changes in the state oversight of the industry. “A lot of areas of Texas probably already felt like it was in an emergency before the blackout — COVID case numbers, peak hospital numbers and the vaccine scramble,” said Ana Sandoval, a Democrat and member of the San Antonio City Council. “State leaders need to take the blindfold off and realize energy is not just about economics. It’s a life-and-death issue.” Some Republicans are joining in the calls for greater accountability. Abbott declared reform of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s grid, an emergency item for the Legislature. State Rep. Dade Phelan, the Republican speaker of the Texas House, called for hearings to examine the factors contributing to the grid’s collapse. “People are suffering right now because we have failed,” said state Rep. Tony Tinderholt, a retired military officer regarded as one of the most conservative members in the House. Like millions of other Texans, Tinderholt, his wife and two young children were left without power in their home in Arlington, and took refuge in a hotel. “And when I say ‘we’, I’m talking about the Legislature, ERCOT and the power companies,” Tinderholt said. Much of the rest of the United States features electricity systems that are interconnected, but Texas has long stood out for having its own grid. While the system has been praised by hard-line conservatives as an example of the state’s go-it-alone mettle, the unusual setup originated when the Democrats who once wielded control over Texas politics sought to shield companies in the state from federal regulators overseeing interstate electricity sales. The Republicans who rose to power in Texas in the 1990s had their own ideas about turbocharging the electricity industry. Around that time, Texas energy giants like Enron (before its spectacular collapse in a 2001 accounting scandal) were winning plaudits for aggressive moves into power markets around the United States and the world. George W. Bush, while governor of Texas before becoming president, overhauled the Texas electricity market in 1999 with a bid to introduce greater competition in parts of the industry. But energy experts say that state regulators appointed by the Republican governors in power for decades in Texas have been loath to do anything that might raise electricity prices. “They wound up basically creating an old-style Soviet bureau,” said Ed Hirs, an energy economics lecturer at the University of Houston, referring to ERCOT. “This is a controlled flight into terrain.” Republicans have overseen the Texas energy industry for decades, but Abbott, along with other prominent Texas conservatives, has sought to deflect responsibility by assigning blame for the storm crisis on renewable energy sources like wind and solar that were hobbled by the cold snap. In an appearance on Fox News, Abbott asserted that the reliance on wind and solar “thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power in a statewide basis.” Still, such a claim runs counter to Abbott’s own role and that of his Republican predecessors, like Rick Perry and Bush, in overseeing the growth of renewable energy sources in Texas. Earlier in the week, Abbott himself attributed the power failure in part to freezing in natural gas transmission systems. Wind generation in Texas, which still accounts for a relatively small fraction of electricity production in the state, actually exceeded projections in recent days. ERCOT officials say limited supplies of natural gas, along with frozen instruments at the natural gas, coal and nuclear facilities that dwarf renewables in supplying Texas’ electricity, are the main factors in the crisis. Still, prominent Republicans like Perry, the former Texas governor and energy secretary in the Trump administration, have blamed renewables. In a blog post on the page of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, Perry sought to warn Democrats against trying to introduce greater oversight of the electricity industry. “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry said. Beyond arguing over energy sources, Abbott, who succeeded Perry in 2014, was already on the defensive over complaints by Democrats and even some Republicans over the insular way in which he names people to state boards and commissions. Legislation aiming to put an end to the governor’s so-called pay-for-play nominations for donors has failed to advance in the Republican-controlled chambers. Abbott appointed all three of the commissioners on the Public Utility Commission of Texas that oversees ERCOT. As for ERCOT itself, the leader of its board does not live in Texas but in Michigan; its vice-chair is a professor who lives in California and teaches at a university in Germany. “No one should be pretending that the cause of this catastrophe is some mysterious entity that is somehow detached from state government,” said Rep. Chris Turner, leader of the 67 Democrats in the Texas House. “This entire episode represents a catastrophic failure of leadership.” Still, even some Republicans who have demanded answers about the electricity crisis view things differently. Kel Seliger, a former mayor of Amarillo and now a member of the Texas Senate, cautioned about making drastic changes. “I don’t think they planned for something that has the look of a catastrophe for a lot of people,” Seliger said. “How much generation would it take and how much would it cost the taxpayers to ensure that this didn’t happen? Then you have to weigh the costs against how often do we have this kind of thing.” But with the power outages dragging on for several days in parts of the state, Democratic leaders are openly voicing exasperation. “I don’t know what this means either,” Eric Johnson, the mayor of Dallas, said on Twitter in response to a statement by ERCOT using jargon like “load shed” — a term referring to the deliberate shutdown of part of a power system to avoid a broader failure — to explain the outages. “People are suffering, and they need some idea of what to expect.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Psaki pushes back on false claims that green energy sources caused power failures in Texas

    During the White House briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki corrected false allegations that renewable energy sources caused power outages after the winter storm in Texas.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • Trump on Hannity reveals he only befriended Rush Limbaugh ‘when I got word he was with us all the way’

    Former president says he went on to play a lot of golf with the late radio host. ‘When he hit the ball, he hit it a long way’

  • The parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outages

    Texas is nearing the end of what Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called "a once-in-every-120-year cold front," but that doesn't entirely explain why more than a million households still had no electricity early Thursday, after three full days of below-freezing temperatures. Plenty of places in the world keep their power on in prolonged arctic weather, and so did parts of Texas. Those edges of Texas, including El Paso, "are primarily in areas outside of those supported by ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the electric grid for 90 percent of the state and operates separately from federal oversight and regulation," KHOU 11 Houston reported Wednesday night. After the 2011 winter freeze, El Paso Electric, on the Western Interconnect grid, spent heavily to "winterize our equipment and facilities so they could stand minus-10 degree weather for a sustained period of time," Eddie Gutierrez, an El Paso Electric spokesman, told KHOU. So this year, "we had about three thousand people that were out during this period, a thousand of them had outages that were less than five minutes." On the other side of Texas, near the Louisiana border, the city of Beaumont also appears to have weather the storm without massive outages. Entergy, which powers Beaumont on the Eastern Interconnect grid, told KHOU it also winterized its infrastructure after the 2011 storm. Weatherizing power generation and extraction equipment is voluntary in Texas, though the state legislature will probably revisit that strategy when it dissects ERCOT this year. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingTexas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freezeThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.

  • "Politically isolating": White House issues obstruction warning to GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • UK facing fresh diplomatic tensions with United Arab Emirates over 'kidnapped' Princess Latifa

    Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.

  • A Peek Inside 3 Sears-Catalog Homes Throughout America

    The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, once provided over 370 different home designs in a wide range of architectural stylesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Who Saved Woman from Robbery By Firing Gun is Arrested, Bailed Out

    An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested and bailed out after firing his gun four times to save a woman in her 30s from a violent robbery on Monday. New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying he would prefer residents to call the authorities rather than getting involved, CBS San Francisco reported. OPD update: the department tells me the incident is categorized as an attempted robbery now that they’ve determined “no loss taken”. Witnesses tell me the suspect made a grab for the woman’s purse and she didn’t let go.

  • The main failure in Texas' power crisis isn't renewable energy — it's the 'thermal fleet'

    Natural gas, the state's dominant energy source, has provided drastically less energy than expected, according to experts and industry data.

  • Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa: The Times

    Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens have applied to live, work and study in the United Kingdom under a new visa scheme which opens up a path to British citizenship for people fleeing China's crackdown in the former colony, The Times newspaper reported. London made changes to its visa rules to give millions of Hong Kong residents a chance to settle in Britain after China imposed a new security law that democracy activists say will end the freedoms promised to the territory in 1997. Under the rules, Hong Kong residents who hold a British National Overseas (BNO) passport will be allowed to live in the United Kingdom for five years and then apply for "settled status" and citizenship.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell has been “physically abused” by prison guards, is losing her hair and is “withering to a shell of her former self,” her lawyer has claimed in a letter to a New York Judge. The 59-year-old former partner of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, but her lawyers are asking for her to be released on bail citing intolerable jail conditions. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," wrote Bobbi Sternheim. “When Ms. Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action,” she added. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitise, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer claimed. “She is withering to a shell of her former self – losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” Ms Sternheim wrote, in the letter addressed to New York judge Alison Nathan.

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Ex-president in media blitz as White House sends disaster relief to icy Texas

    Follow the latest updates

  • The architect of Texas' electricity market says it's working as planned. Critics compare it to late Soviet Russia.

    The Texas power grid, entirely contained within the state to avoid federal regulation, is facing renewed scrutiny after buckling under four days of sub-freezing temperatures. "Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Tuesday. "This is unacceptable," and the Texas government and legislature must find ways "ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again." This isn't the state's first rodeo with widespread blackouts amid unseasonable cold, however. The Texas power grid is designed to independently manage hot summers, not really cold winters. But "what has sent Texas reeling is not an engineering problem," Will Englund reports at The Washington Post. "It is a financial structure for power generation that offers no incentives to power plant operators to prepare for winter. In the name of deregulation and free markets, critics say, Texas has created an electric grid that puts an emphasis on cheap prices over reliable service." Matt Breidert, a portfolio manager at TortoiseEcofin, calls it a "Wild West market design based only on short-run prices." "For years, energy experts argued that the way Texas runs its electricity system invited a systematic failure," The New York Times elaborates. "In the mid-1990s, the state decided against paying power producers to hold reserves, discarding the common practice across the United States and Canada of requiring a supply buffer of at least 15 percent beyond a typical day's need." Instead, Texas gas-powered plants rely on steady flow from in-state natural gas pipelines. "The year 2011 was a miserable cold snap and there were blackouts," University of Houston energy fellow Edward Hirs tells the Houston Chronicle. "It happened before and will continue to happen until Texas restructures its electricity market." Texans "hate it when I say that," but the Texas grid "has collapsed in exactly the same manner as the old Soviet Union," or today's oil sector in Venezuela, he added. "It limped along on underinvestment and neglect until it finally broke under predictable circumstances." William Hogan, the Harvard global energy policy professor who designed the system Texas adopted seven years ago, disagreed, arguing that the state's energy market has functioned as designed. Higher electricity demand leads to higher prices, forcing consumers to cut back on energy use while encouraging power plants to increase their output of electricity. "It's not convenient," Hogan told the Times. "It's not nice. It's necessary." More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingTexas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freezeThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.