College student wakes up to intruder in her on-campus apartment bedroom, NC cops say

Hayley Fowler

A university student in North Carolina was sound asleep when an unknown man allegedly walked into her apartment in the early morning hours Friday.

She woke to find him standing in her bedroom.

Now Fayetteville State University Police are looking for the accused intruder, who is described as roughly 6 feet tall with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a red shirt and dark pants, university officials said in a Timely Warning Notification on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3:45 a.m. at University Place Apartments, which are described as single-bedroom apartments located just “a few yards from the main campus gates” at Fayetteville State, according to the school’s website.

“The suspect has reportedly been seen walking in the area of multiple buildings and checking for unlocked doors in the University Place Apartments complex,” the alert said.

Police said the man ran away after the student woke up. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was stolen.

Security footage from the apartment complex shows the man entering the student’s apartment around 3:47 a.m., according to timestamps on the photos university police released with the alert. The incident was reported to police about an hour later at 4:41 a.m., the alert said.

The student, who did not want to be identified, told WRAL she thought the stranger was her boyfriend when she first woke up around 4:15 a.m.

“When he noticed I was awake, he just looked at me,” she said, according to the TV station. “We made direct eye contact, and he walked out.”

She then called her mother, who reportedly told her to call the police.

“That man was in my room for 20-plus minutes doing God knows what,” the student told WRAL. “If I wouldn’t have woken up, I don’t know what would have happened.”

The Fayetteville State University crime log shows the case as active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayetteville State University Police and Public Safety Department at 910-672-1775 or 910-672-1911. They can also submit tips using the FSULIVESAFE APP or call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1529.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477 or online at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

University officials are encouraging students to lock their doors and windows, be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity to police.

Latest Stories

  • Trump lawyer struggles to answer key questions from Republican senators

    A lawyer representing Donald Trump at the former president's Senate impeachment trial struggled Friday to answer pointed questions asked by Republican senators.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • White House deputy press secretary reportedly threatened to 'destroy' reporter

    TJ Ducklo, White House deputy press secretary, reportedly threatened to "destroy" a reporter pursuing a story about his relationship. After the Biden aide earlier this week was revealed to be dating Alexi McCammond, a political journalist for Axios, Vanity Fair reported that Ducklo tried to intimidate Politico reporter Tara Palmeri while she was pursuing a story about the relationship, threatening to ruin her reputation if she published it. "I will destroy you," Ducklo reportedly threatened in a phone call with Palmeri. Ducklo also made "derogatory and misogynistic" comments toward Palmeri, Vanity Fair writes, such as by claiming she was only writing about the relationship because she's "jealous" that another man "wanted to f---" McCammond "and not you." The comments reportedly prompted "tense meetings" between Politico editors and the White House, and Ducklo subsequently told Palmeri he was "sorry he lost his cool," the report says. But he also reportedly "did not delve into any specifics or apologize for threatening and sexually harassing the reporter." Read more at Vanity Fair. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • Anger as Trump lawyer says Antifa leader was first Capitol rioter arrested and first to be let go

    Michael T van Der Veen’s claim quickly and strongly debunked

  • Cuomo Chaos: N.Y. Dems Consider Revoking Emergency Powers as Nursing Home Coverup Unravels

    Democrats in the New York State Assembly will weigh rescinding Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers as one of his top aides attempts to walk back her stunning admission that the administration covered up the true number of COVID nursing home deaths in order to avoid being attacked by the Trump administration. The Democratic lawmakers plan to hold a conference Friday morning to discuss stripping the governor of the emergency powers granted to him last year when the pandemic began, local news outlet NY1 reported. Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa recently admitted that the Cuomo administration covered up the real data on coronavirus nursing home deaths in New York in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities, the New York Post reported. She apologized to state Democratic lawmakers during a recent video conference call, saying “we froze” out of fear that the true death toll would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors. The state had been tabulating the deaths of nursing home residents who died after being transported to the hospital as hospital deaths, making it difficult to ascertain the actual number of residents who died. In September, the state Senate sought to obtain more accurate numbers from the state health department about the number of nursing home patients who died from the virus. Around the same time, former President Trump turned New York’s nursing home deaths into “a giant political football” and urged the Justice Department to investigate the administration, and “basically, we froze,” DeRosa said. “So we do apologize,” DeRosa told the New York Democratic lawmakers. “I do understand the position that you were put in. I know that it is not fair. It was not our intention to put you in that political position with the Republicans.” On Friday, DeRosa attempted to clarify her remarks, saying that she was simply “explaining that when we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature’s request to deal with the federal request first.” “We informed the houses of this at the time,” DeRosa said in a statement. “We were comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave and vaccine rollout.” However, a bipartisan group of New York lawmakers is already calling for a thorough investigation of the matter, and some have called for Cuomo to be criminally prosecuted. Some Democrats have specifically urged the legislature to reconsider allowing Cuomo’s emergency powers, granted to him in March. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who often spars with Cuomo on local issues, said he agrees “100 percent” with stripping Cuomo of emergency powers. State Senator Andrew Gornardes, a Democrat, said Cuomo committed a “betrayal of the public trust” and urged the legislature to “reconsider its broad grant of emergency powers to the governor.” “There needs to be full accountability for what happened,” Gornardes wrote in a tweet. Cuomo traveled to Washington on Friday to meet with President Joe Biden about the Democrats’ COVID relief bill as backlash against the nursing home coverup mounted.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Prominent evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias engaged in sexual misconduct, his ministry reports

    Ravi Zacharias, a prominent evangelical Christian leader and author who died of cancer last May at age 74, led a double life of coerced sexual gratification from massage therapists, his organization, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), said Thursday. RZIM released an independent report by the Atlanta law firm Miller & Martin detailing Zacharias' transgressions, including sexual misconduct and rape allegations from more than a dozen massage therapists and the discovery of about 200 photos of young women on his phones, some of them nude selfies. The board of RZIM, which is led by Zacharias' daughter, said it was "shocked and grieved by Ravi's actions," and apologized to his victims: "Words cannot come close to expressing the sorrow that we feel for what you have been through or the gratitude we feel for the bravery with which you have responded." RZIM denied any sexual misconduct by its founder last fall, and Zacharias had sued one accuser for extortion before he died. Most of the women Miller & Martin interviewed said that during massages, Zacharias would grab their breasts or genitals and ask for sexual gratification. Investigators found more than 200 other massage therapists listed in his phones, many of them in Asia. He spent months at a pair of apartments he owned in Bangkok, and the investigators found 2016 texts showing that Zacharias "spent his days writing and his nights receiving massages" there. The woman who accused Zacharias of rape said that after he "arranged for the ministry to provide her with financial support, he required sex from her," then "made her pray with him to thank God for the 'opportunity' they both received." The woman told investigators that Zacharias "called her his 'reward' for living a life of service to God," and "said he warned her not ever to speak out against him or she would be responsible for the 'millions of souls' whose salvation would be lost if his reputation was damaged." Zacharias, born in India and raised in Canada, first rose to prominence preaching at a 1983 conference organized by Rev. Billy Graham. He went on to write about two dozen books and had a radio show. His funeral in August was attended by then-Vice President Mike Pence, NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, and other boldface names. "In Ravi Zacharias, God gave us the greatest Christian apologist of this century," Pence said at the funeral. "He was the C.S. Lewis of our day." More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • Analysis: Call it karma? As Italy's PM, Draghi to face problems he helped create

    If Italy's prime minister-designate Mario Draghi gets his government off the ground, he will have to confront several thorny problems that - in previous jobs - he had a role in creating. Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief, is feted in Italian media as a national saviour and parties who have fought each other for years now want to join forces in his coalition, but his record has shadows as well as light. Resurrecting the Italian economy, the most chronically sluggish in the euro zone, will be his top priority, but he will also have big corporate headaches to resolve, from the plight of the world's oldest bank to that of Italy's main road-toll operator.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • Scene-by-scene: Graphic new footage of Capitol siege shows Mike Pence's narrow escape with the 'nuclear football'

    Donald Trump stands accused of being the “Inciter in Chief” who summoned a mob of violent insurrectionists to attack the Capitol building and try to overturn the result of the November election. In chilling new video footage played during his trial for impeachment, Senators were shown just how dangerous, violent and committed those rioters were on Jan 6. There are desperate calls for backup. Panicked Senators run through the building looking for escape routes. Brave police officers try to hold their lines and push the rioters back. Mitt Romney, a Republican senator who was steered away from trouble by police officer Eugene Goodman, said: "It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional". This is how the day unfolded, according to Democrat prosecutors. 12:30pm - Trump's speech

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • WH Official Threatened Reporter over Story on His Relationship, Accused Her of Sexual Jealousy

    A White House official threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri after she pursued a story on the official’s relationship with a different reporter at Axios, Vanity Fair revealed on Friday. Palmeri reached out to Axios reporter Alexi McCammond on January 20 to ask for comment on McCammond’s relationship with incoming Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo. A male Politico reporter reached out to Ducklo for comment, but Ducklo subsequently called Palmeri and, in an off-the-record conversation, threatened to ruin her reputation if the story was published. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo told Palmeri, sources familiar with the incident reported to Vanity Fair. Ducklo then accused Palmeri of being “jealous” that an unidentified man “wanted to f***” McCammond “and not you,” and also alleged that Palmeri was “jealous” of his own relationship with McCammond. The altercation sparked conversations between senior Politico staff and White House officials, including Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, and adviser Anita Dunn. Senior White House officials acknowledged that Ducklo’s behavior was inappropriate, but also accused Palmeri of breaking her agreement with Ducklo to speak off the record. Ducklo sent Palmeri a general apology for losing his temper. Psaki announced on Friday, several hours after the Vanity Fair story broke, that Ducklo would be suspended without pay for one week. “In addition to his initial apology, [Ducklo] has sent [Palmeri] a personal note expressing his profound regret,” Psaki said in a statement. “He has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico.” On January 21, one day after Ducklo’s altercation with Palmeri, President Biden told political appointees at a virtual swearing-in ceremony, “If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.” Ducklo’s and McCammond’s relationship was profiled in People magazine earlier this week. The People story dropped hours after Politico reached out to the White House for comment on the relationship — a chain of events that was subsequently noted in Politico‘s Playbook. The Biden administration has promised a change from the Trump administration’s frequently adversarial relationship with the media. Various reporters expressed disappointment after publication of the report on Ducklo’s comments. “I’ve taken a lot of flak from Donald Trump and his underlings for my reporting: legal threats, name-calling, physical removal from campaign events. I don’t recall personally encountering anything quite so vicious as the phone call described here,” Politico national correspondent Ben Schreckinger commented on Twitter.

  • Teens with AR-15 try carjacking man, but he thinks gun is a toy, California cops say

    The man thought it was a fake gun, Berkeley police said.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • At least 6 dead in 133-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas

    At least six people were killed and 65 others hospitalized in a massive wreck on I-35 in Forth Worth, Texas, early Thursday. Three of the hospitalized people are in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In all, 133 cars, trucks, vans, and 18-wheelers collided in the express lane amid icy weather. "The scene we saw today is one really unlike one probably any of us have ever seen and one we pray to God we never see again," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. First responders had to use hydraulic tools to remove some people from their vehicles, and as they worked their way through the wreckage, medics marked the vehicles they searched to avoid duplicative efforts as they hurried to get people out of the sub-freezing temperatures. "I was looking in my rearview mirror and it was like watching the hand of God move these cars up around me in the ice," a driver named Shane, who stopped just short of the pileup, told the Star-Telegram. When he got out of his car on the highway, he added, "it was literally like stepping on an ice rink." There were other deadly crashes in Texas as a frigid storm created icy conditions from Texas to southern New Jersey. In Austin, five people were sent to the hospital from a 26-car pileup, USA Today reports, and three people were killed in two crashes in Dallas late Wednesday and Thursday, one of them involving 18 vehicles. The storm also knocked out power to along the 1,500-mile stretch of storm, and 66,000 customers in Texas, 41,000 in Kentucky, and 31,000 in West Virginia were still without power late Thursday, USA Today says. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump will be convicted by history, right?

  • Philippines' Duterte tells U.S. 'you have to pay' if it wants to keep troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who openly disapproves of the long-standing U.S. military alliance, unilaterally cancelled the Visiting Force Agreement last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. The withdrawal period has been twice extended, however, to create what Philippine officials say is a window for better terms to be agreed.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.