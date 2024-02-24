College students with intellectual disabilities would get full scholarships if Oklahoma bills pass

Feb. 23—College students who have intellectual disabilities may receive full scholarships if lawmakers pass a bill that would give them access to Oklahoma Promise's scholarship fund.

Sen. Ally Seifried (R-Claremore) authored Senate Bill 1339, and Rep. Mark McBride (R-Moore) and Rep. Ellyn Hefner (D-Oklahoma City) authored House Bill 3792.

The two bills have similar language that allows students with intellectual disabilities up to age 26 to access the dollars from the Oklahoma's Promise scholarship fund.

Both bills passed committee votes in the House and Senate Feb. 13. The added scholarships' cost is expected to be $400,000.

Students who receive the funds would have their tuition covered at a public in-state college or CareerTech center that already offers a comprehensive transition program designed to support students with intellectual disabilities, although the measure wouldn't apply the typical credit requirements of the Oklahoma's Promise program.

Families who have a household income of $100,000 or less would qualify, and the household income limit would increase to up to $200,000 if the student has been adopted.

Sen. Seifried has worked with the Oklahoma Inclusive Post Secondary Education Alliance, running several bills in the past few years regarding post secondary opportunities for students with intellectual disabilities.

In the committee meeting held Feb. 13, Seifried said the topic is "near and dear to my heart."

"(SB 1339) simply creates an avenue for students who have intellectual and development disabilities who have a scholarship just the same as a neurotypical student ... get to go to higher ed and earn their certificate and become a functioning member of our workforce," Seifried said.

Seifried said she worked closely with Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and the language of her bill mirrors the language of Oklahoma's Promise.

Siefried said in working with State regents, they found that the program could be funded by Oklahoma's Promise through the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Trust Fund, which would not cost the State further funding.

Currently, four universities offer programs for students with intellectual disabilities, and 75 students who are enrolled in applicable programs could benefit from the scholarship funds, Siefried said.

Lead, Live and Learn, an organization that raises funds to offset the cost of tuition and fees for students with intellectual disabilities, helped found comprehensive transition programs, including the Opportunity Orange Scholars at Oklahoma State University and RiverHawks Scholar Program at Northeastern State University.

Sen. Seifried said students who go through the programs have an 86 percent job placement, which is higher than the typical population.

"This is, of course, a 'feel-good' bill, but it also is a really meaningful ROI for the State," Seifried said.