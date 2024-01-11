Some college students may save $30K under new deal between USC, Clemson, tech colleges

A new partnership between the University of South Carolina, Clemson University and South Carolina’s 16 technical colleges could save students thousands of dollars, the governor and members of the legislature announced on Tuesday.

The agreement will allow students to transfer credits between the South Carolina Technical College System and the state’s public research universities, USC and Clemson.

“Today is a momentous day,” said House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter. “The higher education community will come together and do what’s best for the state of South Carolina.”

Students will be guaranteed the ability to transfer 30 or more credits — about two semesters worth of classes — from the tech colleges to USC and Clemson. It could save some students up to $30,000, SC Technical College System President Tim Hardee estimated.

Including tuition, fees and living expenses, attending USC can cost in-state students more than $30,000 per year, and attending Clemson can cost more than $37,000 per year, according the universities’ estimates. A year at a state technical college could cost around $5,000 or $6,000. At Midlands Technical College, 30 credits can cost students about $5,640.

Students also will be able to transfer credits from the two universities back to the technical college system at any point to complete an associate degree.

Instead of going through the legislative process, the schools came together to make this decision, Smith said.

“I commend USC and Clemson and the technical colleges for trying to collaborate to do what’s best for students,” Smith said.

“At a time when workforce development is crucial to the future prosperity of our state, the Statewide Transfer Agreement will make college more affordable and accessible, further encouraging South Carolinians to pursue a degree in high-demand career fields,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a press release.

Before signing the state budget last year, McMaster implored South Carolina’s public colleges and universities to prioritize student affordability.

The technical college system already had transfer agreements with the state’s 10 other four-year colleges. Also, USC and Midlands Tech announced a program in 2018 for easing the state’s teacher shortage. Students enrolled in the program could attend Midlands Tech for two years and then transfer to USC.

“Our institutions share a common commitment and mission provide the best possible educational opportunities available to South Carolinians,” said USC President Michael Amiridis. “It’s important to remember that this impact extends beyond individuals, families, and communities. ... We have, all of us, committed to ensuring access to higher education ... and we place also emphasis together with our partners in the technical colleges, on underrepresented and low income students across the state.”

About half of USC’s 1,000 yearly transfers come from the state’s technical college system.