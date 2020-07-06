College students are preparing to return to campus in the fall. Is it worth it?

Every Tuesday and Thursday morning, Gomi Zou signs onto her computer to virtually attend her communications class: a recorded lecture voiced by her professor against the backdrop of a black screen.

“I spend five hours each weekday watching lectures on my computer, which doesn’t include prep and doing assignments for classes,” she said.

Zou, 22, is a senior taking online summer classes at the University of California, Los Angeles, which plans to offer classes in person with the option of remote learning this fall. Along with millions of college students across the United States, she transitioned to online instruction when college campuses closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus back in March.

For students like Zou, taking online classes was a difficult adjustment. Many were devastated to leave campuses prematurely, part ways with friends, and finish the rest of the semester over Zoom calls. Some reported concerns about a diminished quality of instruction. Others thought the decision to suddenly close campuses didn’t consider the needs of low-income students who lack the resources to go home or had poor access to Wi-Fi.

Now, as universities unveil a patchwork of reopening plans ranging from in-person learning, remote classes or a hybrid model, college students are caught between a desire to return to campuses despite lingering coronavirus fears, or to continue remote learning while missing a more traditional college experience.

Zou doesn’t want to risk the danger of returning if her classes are in-person but, she said, despite having a routine in place, long-term remote learning is unsustainable.

“No matter which way you slice it, it’s just a lose-lose situation,” she said.

According to a report by the Chronicle of Higher Education, which is tracking more than 1,000 campus reopening plans, 61 percent of colleges plan to return to an in-person semester, only 8 percent have decided to continue all-remote learning, and 22 percent will offer a mix. The remaining 9 percent of campuses are still considering a range of options and have yet to make a final decision.

To stymie the spread of COVID-19, college campuses reopening to students have prepared preventative measures such as mandatory masks, increased cleaning protocols, and socially distanced, reduced occupancy dormitories and classrooms. Some colleges are considering using tents for outdoor classrooms. Most campuses have also outlined a plan for fever checkpoints, COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

But despite these protective measures, experts say reopening colleges is too dangerous.

“Colleges are under intense political and financial pressure to reopen,” Robert Kelchen, an associate professor of higher education at Seton Hall University, said. “Coronavirus cases are getting out of control throughout most of the country, and even though 18-year-old students aren’t at much risk, the broader surrounding community can be at-risk.”

Some students expressed similar concerns, feeling just as worried about returning this fall.

Jessica Sunderhaft, 19, a sophomore at Ohio State University, said that while she is enthusiastic about going back to campus, she was skeptical that students will follow health guidelines.

“I can already picture everyone going out,” she said. “We all come back to use the same bathrooms and everything in these shared and closed spaces.”

As a double major in strategic communications and film, the Ohio native said that although she understood the challenges of completing online arts and sciences classes that require in-person instruction, students’ health was a larger concern.

“I don’t want to be the reason someone gets sick,” she said.

Victoria Hayden (Courtesy Victoria Hayden) More