College students want to change how they're graded as coronavirus pandemic disrupts everything

Nothing is the same for college students, thanks to the coronavirus.

Most have moved out of dorms. Their classes have moved online. Labs and performing arts classes now bear little resemblance to normal.

But one thing hasn't changed, at least at some colleges: They're still being graded.

A chorus of students from across the country is lobbying schools to stop grading on a traditional letter scale this semester. Instead, students are asking for a pass-or-fail system.

It's hard enough to manage the major disruptions caused by COVID-19 without having to worry about grades, they argue. Moving to online classes brings its own difficulties, too, as some subjects typically require in-person, hands-on elements that don't translate well to video.

Pass/fail grading allows students to receive either a P for pass or F for fail instead of a standard A-F letter grade. Students in favor of this grading option say it helps ensure they learn the required material sufficiently without adding in the pressure of letter grades.

Their efforts have gained traction in some states.

In Florida, three large state universities announced March 24 that they would switch to pass/fail grading in response to student petitions.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison declared March 26 that the "unprecedented situation" called for a pass/fail grading option. Allowing the option means other academic policies may have to adjust, too, the school said.

"Maintaining instruction and the quality of academics is and has been our most important campus goal, short of preserving the health and safety of our community," the university said. "Recognizing that our lives have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, our grading and credit policies must adapt."

But so far, efforts by some students haven't succeeded in convincing administrators. Some colleges have made small concessions: The University of Arizona is allowing students to request pass/fail grading from professors.

The argument in favor of pass/fail grading focuses on how students from more privileged backgrounds likely will fare better in the coronavirus-era environment of online courses and staying at home.

All students have to weather the pandemic, but some have lost their income, and their parents have lost income. Some don't have family safety nets to fall back on. Some are struggling to find a safe place to stay or healthy food to eat. Some are getting sick, or their family members are. Some don't have reliable internet access.

The fair move is to take grades off the table for now, advocates say.

"The students that may be subject to homes in which they don't have decent internet access, or they're concerned about their parents and very anxious about what's going to be happening for the rest of the world, those are the students that are going to be very, very disenfranchised," said Alejandro Urbina, a 19-year-old sophomore honors student studying aerospace engineering at Arizona State University, who is lobbying for pass/fail.