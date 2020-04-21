College students were promised aid in the coronavirus stimulus. It still hasn't arrived.

When the federal government announced it would distribute nearly $6.3 billion to colleges to give to students in need, the aid was met with fanfare.

The Education Department said April 9 the coronavirus money was on its way. For nearly every student, the money still hasn’t arrived.

Whoever is at fault, the effect is clear. Students across the country don’t have access to emergency funds that could help them, and some of them don’t even know the money is supposed to be available to them.

That was the case for Alyssa Weeley, 22. She is in her final year studying photography at the University of South Carolina, and the last few weeks have felt precarious. She normally works two part-time jobs, one at a local vintage thrift store and the other as a manager of a photography lab at the university.

She hasn’t been able to work at either for roughly two months, and she worries about her ability to buy groceries. She is behind on her April rent, though her landlord is giving her more time to pay. She has applied for unemployment, but hasn’t heard anything yet. Her tax refund has yet to arrive, and she wasn’t eligible for the stimulus checks made available through the CARES Act. She also said she was looking to receive some aid from the university tied to her job, but she hasn’t seen that money either.

“People keep saying, ‘Here is all this money,’ ” she said. “But it’s not being given out.”

And now she feels the same way about this latest round of federal money. It would help, she said, but she is not sure if she will be eligible for it.

Jeffrey Stensland, a spokesperson for the University of South Carolina, said the university has developed a method to distribute money to students, and officials are eager to start communicating that to students.

Still, that means so far students have heard nothing.

The university, like many around the country, is blaming the Department of Education for a lack of guidance. The Education Department has said colleges are unnecessarily delaying the process.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos listens to President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting in 2019. The Education Department says colleges are unnecessarily delaying payments to students. More

“The U.S. Department of Education has guidance coming out to institutions any day now, and we were advised not to offer specific details prior to those being issued,” Stensland said. “Please know that we’re doing all we can to address the multitude of questions and concerns of students and families.”

Meanwhile, Weeley said she will wait.

“We’ll get through it,” she said. “I have had times before when I haven’t had any money.”

College students in the CARES Act stimulus

Through the CARES Act, colleges will receive about $14 billion, roughly $6.3 of which must go to students who are impacted financially by the coronavirus. The amount a college receives is largely based on the number of full-time students who are eligible for Pell Grants, federal scholarships for low-income students. Institutions themselves are supposed to determine who will receive the money, according to the Education Department. The funding was meant to help students pay for course materials, food, housing and health care, among other things.

Colleges have been wary of distributing the money for fear of running afoul of future guidance from the federal government, said Justin Draeger, CEO of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

There are questions, he said, of which students are eligible and just how the funds can be used. Clarification from the Education Department is needed, he said. Colleges need assurance they won’t be penalized for how they give out the money down the line.

