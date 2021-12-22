College Teacher Submits Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Card: DA

WHITE PLAINS, NY — A former assistant teacher was accused of falsifying a coronavirus vaccination record card to get a full-time job at Westchester Community College.

Sonya Tarter Wilson, 50, of Mount Vernon, was charged Tuesday in Greenburgh Town Court with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

Prosecutors said, shortly after 6 a.m. Nov. 9, Wilson, who was an assistant teacher at WCC, submitted a copy of a forged COVID-19 vaccination record card with her name and date of birth in order to obtain permanent employment at the college.

Westchester Community College has a vaccination requirement, and when asked by the college for the original card, police said she admitted the card that was submitted belonged to a family member and that she altered the information on it.

The Westchester County Department of Public Safety arrested Wilson following an investigation.

Rocah said people with information about anyone possessing or selling fake or altered COVID-19 vaccination cards should contact her office.

"The creation of fraudulent vaccination cards is a deceitful tactic that puts others at an increased risk of the serious effects of COVID-19," she said.

Anyone with information about buying or having fake or forged vaccine cards should call the district attorney's office at 914-995-TIPS.

Wilson is scheduled to appear again in Greenburgh Town Court Jan. 21.

This article originally appeared on the White Plains Patch