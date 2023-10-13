College tour: Vice President Kamala Harris visited College of Southern Nevada
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a Las Vegas stop along her month-long college tour across the US on Friday morning. Abel Garcia reports.
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a Las Vegas stop along her month-long college tour across the US on Friday morning. Abel Garcia reports.
UFC's chief business officer Hunter Campbell called USADA's Wednesday statement a "complete misrepresentation of what had occurred over the last several months."
The immediate next steps will be building out a dedicated staff to specifically support the WNBA franchise, Schneider said. They’ll look to hire a president, general manager and coach over the next six to eight months, he said.
The European Union announced today it is opening an investigation into X for allegedly spreading illegal content and disinformation, including terrorist and violent content and hate speech. This comes a few days after the EU warned X for failing to take action on illegal content on its platform after Saturday’s deadly attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. This is the first investigation opened under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.
The staple shoe of the aughts is making a big comeback. Here's why podiatrists are less than pleased about the return of ballet flats.
The Rockets' $80 million man has developed a sort of reputation.
Six songs from Swift's sold-out performances in L.A. didn't make the final cut in "The Eras Tour" movie.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
The United States this week dispatched a group of warships, including the USS Gerald R. Ford, to support Israel following the brutal attacks by Hamas militants.
The latest inflation report hints at a November rate pause by the Federal Reserve but ups the odds of a later hike.
Schools across the U.S. are embracing Sandlercore, paying tribute to the beloved actor and comedian by emulating his fashion choices.
The Aces will try to close out the series and win their second straight championship, the first back-to-back titles in the WNBA since 2001-02, on Sunday in New York.
Alex Anzalone thanked everyone who prayed for his family, after he revealed that his parents were trapped in Israel due to the ongoing war.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that Threads, Instagram's Twitter-like app, is rolling out an edit button. Unlike X (formerly Twitter), which only added an edit button last year and then locked it behind a subscription, Threads is rolling out the edit button to users at no extra charge. The edit button is available on mobile and the web, and comes around three months after the social network first launched.
We've got another fun collection of games ahead in Week 7 of the college football season.
Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Threads is rolling out two new features starting today: an edit button and the option to post voice clips.
When Slow Ventures announced that it would set aside $20 million to invest in individual creators, GP Sam Lessin responded to onlookers’ confusion with a memorable quip: “it’s def not indentured servitude.” Companies like Spotter and Jellysmack underwrite YouTubers’ back catalog in exchange for upfront cash, while Creative Juice will fund a creator in exchange for a cut of revenue over a set term. Mythical, the entertainment studio owned by YouTube stars Rhett and Link, launched a $5 million venture capital fund for creators in 2021.
Here's a list of the best air fryers you can buy, plus tips and tricks on how to use one, as chosen by Engadget editors.
The summons says Bridges "threatened victim during a custody exchange, throwing pool table balls at her vehicle (smashed windshield and dents on car)" and "threatened victim that if she told the police he would take everything from her and withhold child support."
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football matchups in week 7 against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.