College towns plan to challenge results of 2020 census

MIKE SCHNEIDER
·5 min read

Some college towns plan to challenge the results of the 2020 census, claiming they were shortchanged because the pandemic forced students to leave campuses and complaining that the undercount could cost them federal money and prestige.

College communities such as Bloomington, Indiana; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and State College, Pennsylvania, are exploring their options for contesting the population counts, which they say do not accurately reflect how many people live there.

When the pandemic struck the U.S. around spring break of 2020, it set off an exodus in college towns as classrooms went virtual almost overnight. The sudden departure of tens of thousands of students made it difficult to count them in the census, which began at almost the same time.

Because universities were able to provide the Census Bureau with records for students living in dorms and other on-campus housing, off-campus students "ran the risk of being missed," said Dudley Poston, a sociology professor at Texas A&M University.

An Associated Press review of 75 metro areas with the largest share of residents between 20 and 24 showed that the census results fell well below population estimates in some cases but also exceeded them significantly in others.

Officials in college towns are not sure why there was such variation, and they are reviewing whether it was due to the timing of spring breaks, outreach efforts or the percentage of students living on campus versus off. Another variable is whether schools cooperated when the Census Bureau asked for records on off-campus students. Only about half of schools did so since many had privacy concerns or did not have the requested information.

“You can kind of go crazy thinking about the variations," said Douglas Shontz, a spokesman for the Borough of State College, home of Penn State University, where officials believe the census missed 4,000 to 5,800 residents.

The AP review showed that the population counts were below estimates by about 5% to 7% in the Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Greenville, North Carolina; and Bloomington, Indiana, metro areas, which are home to Central Michigan University, East Carolina University and Indiana University, respectively.

The 2020 census put the city of Bloomington at 79,168 residents, a decline from about 80,405 in 2010. City officials expected a 2020 count of 85,000 to 90,000 residents. The nation's headcount was just beginning in March 2020 when schools including Indiana University told students not to return to campus in response to the spread of the coronavirus. Most of the university's 48,000 students were on spring break.

“It’s just not a credible number,” Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton said. “The simplest explanation is that the count was done after the university told students, ‘Don’t return to Bloomington and go back to your parents’ homes.′ I’m not blaming anybody. The university did the right thing to protect its students.”

Counting university students has always been a difficult task, even before the pandemic. The Census Bureau's rule of thumb was that students should be counted at their college addresses, even if the coronavirus temporarily sent them elsewhere on the April 1 date that provides a benchmark for the census.

In State College, home to Penn State's 39,000 students, the bureau's message prior to the pandemic was that people should be counted “where they sleep most of the time," which was confusing to students after they went home. As a result, neighborhoods dominated by students had the lowest census response rates in the borough, said State College Borough Manager Tom Fountaine in a memo to city officials.

In Greenville, North Carolina, home to East Carolina University’s 29,000 students, the census figure fell more than 6% below estimates, and Mayor P.J. Connelly worries that could affect the city’s ability to get funding for its bus system and low-income housing. Connelly plans to challenge his city’s count of 87,521 residents.

“We believe there were some miscalculations based off the college students,” Connelly said.

Some metro areas such as Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Huntsville, Texas, had census counts that were 6% above their estimates, according to the AP review. The cities are respectively home to the University of Alabama and Sam Houston State University.

Even so, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox believes thousands of off-campus students were overlooked, and the city plans to challenge the numbers. The 2020 count put the city 400 people shy of 100,000 residents, which could cost it access to certain federal funding that is available only to cities with 100,000 residents or more.

“In terms of economic development, the perception of being above 100,000 has a greater psychological impact in your recruiting and development," Maddox said.

Auburn, Alabama, home to Auburn University, had census numbers well above estimates, but city officials believe the strong count was just a correction for an undercount in 2010, city spokesman David Dorton said.

Cities, states and tribal nations can start contesting their numbers in January through the bureau's Count Question Resolution program, but it looks only at number-crunching errors, such as an overlooked housing unit or incorrect boundaries. The program only revises figures used for population estimates over the next decade that help determine federal funding. The Census Bureau won't revise the numbers used for determining how many congressional seats each state gets nor the redistricting data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts.

“While we are anticipating more cases because of the many challenges the 2020 census went through, the scope is going to be limited, and the data products are going to be limited," Census Bureau official Matthew Frates told Texas demographers and economists during a presentation last summer.

There have been victories in the past, such as the city of Houston's effort to get its population count revised from 2.09 million to 2.1 million residents after the 2010 census. The change triggered the addition of two city council seats.

“It's going to be an uphill battle, but it's worth a try," said Shontz in State College.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DC suspends most of its Metro trains over safety issue

    Washington's regional Metro system abruptly pulled more than half its fleet of trains from service early Monday morning over a lingering problem with the wheels and axles that caused a dramatic derailing last week. The ruling promises to complicate daily travel and commutes for thousands of riders for an unspecified length of time while the National Transportation and Safety Board investigates the issue. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters Monday that a design flaw had been identified which caused the trains' wheels to spread too wide on the axels, allowing the carriage to slip off the tracks.

  • Jury selection to start in trial over killing of Black jogger in Georgia

    The judge overseeing the trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger, in Glynn County in coastal Georgia said potential jurors could be questioned about their views on race when selection began Monday afternoon. Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, face charges of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment in the killing the killing of 25-year-old Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The three men appeared in court on Monday as their lawyers negotiated with Judge Timothy Walmsley over what questions they could put to potential jurors, including whether they could ask jurors' views about the Black Lives Matter anti-racism movement.

  • U. Michigan paid critical race theory advocate $20,000 for a one-hour virtual discussion: report

    Author and prominent critical race theory advocate Ibram X. Kendi was reportedly paid $20,000 to speak at a one-hour virtual event last fall at the University of Michigan.

  • Official: Czech president can't perform duties due to health

    Health problems were preventing Czech President Milos Zeman from carrying out his duties, an official said Monday. The speaker of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, said that a letter he received from Prague’s military hospital where Zeman is being treated says the president is unable to work and the long-term prognosis is “very uncertain.” Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on Oct 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament.

  • Emory University is launching student venture fund to invest in underrepresented startups

    Emory University students wanted to learn about venture investing, while figuring out a way to get funds to underrepresented startup founders. The idea for the project had its genesis in some research at the Emory University Goizueta Business School.

  • Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, calling the Republican-backed measure plainly unconstitutional and specifically designed to evade judicial scrutiny. The administration asked the Supreme Court to quickly reverse a decision this month by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift a judge's order blocking the law while litigation over the statute's legality continues. The justices in a 5-4 Sept. 1 decision let the law take effect in a separate challenge brought by abortion providers in the state.

  • Former security services executives plead guilty to rigging bids for U.S. security contracts

    (Reuters) -Two former employees of security company G4S Secure Solutions NV pleaded guilty to criminal antitrust charges stemming from their involvement in a conspiracy to rig bids, fix prices, and allocate customers for defense-related security services contracts, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. "Bart Verbeeck, former director of sales, and Robby Van Mele, former director of operations, admitted that they, with their co-conspirators at competing firms, colluded to allocate security services contracts and to fix the prices at which the firms bid for contracts", the DOJ said in a statement https://bit.ly/3lQ77fy.

  • Sweden's Volvo Cars launches IPO, seeks Stockholm listing

    The Chinese-controlled Swedish car maker Volvo Cars will make a return as a listed company after a hiatus of more than two decades following an initial public offering and share listing in Sweden later this month. The Goteborg, Sweden-based Volvo Cars said in a statement Monday that the company, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., would offer shares at 53 Swedish kronor to 68 kronor each in a move that is expected to raise $2.9 billion, valuing the automaker at up to $23 billion. The Chinese company bought Volvo Cars in 2010 from Ford Motor Co., which had acquired the Swedish company in 1999.

  • Idaho deputies investigate alleged hazing incident after a JV football game Thursday

    One person was shocked by a dog collar.

  • Supreme Court upholds qualified immunity for police officers

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday issued two rulings for separate cases in Oklahoma and California upholding a legal doctrine known as qualified immunity, which has been used to shield officers from lawsuits alleging excessive force.Why it matters: Revising or eliminating qualified immunity has been a focus of police reform efforts, and would force officers accused of excessive force to personally face civil penalties.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Market

  • DC Metro train derailed twice before accident that day: NTSB

    The D.C. Metro train that derailed near Arlington Cemetery station last week, causing commuter chaos in the process, had derailed twice previously that same day, The National Transportation Safety Board announced Monday.

  • The U.S. is playing a game of COVID denial and the financial cost to Americans is dangerously high

    Investors are convinced that the COVID pandemic is temporary and a return to normality is inevitable. As is increasingly evident, the costs of COVID and the U.S. response have profound implications for the upbeat outlook supporting elevated financial asset prices. The pandemic hit a weakened U.S. economy that has never fully recovered from 2008.

  • Get the Fairy Look With These Makeup Tutorials Perfect for Halloween and Beyond

    Choose from a subtle or bold fairy look this Halloween with these DIY ideas. Which means now is a better time than ever to dress as one of the wee people for Halloween, especially since there are so many fairy makeup tutorials out there to help you get the look right. Whether you'd like to impersonate Tinkerbell, go as a plenty pretty garden fairy, or set the Halloween party aflame with a smokin' fire fairy costume, we've found the most gorgeous makeup designs, all with helpful guides to take you though the process.

  • 11-year-old leads troopers on 110 mph chase in stolen Jeep, Nebraska State Patrol says

    One stolen handgun was thrown from a window, troopers said, and another was found inside the vehicle.

  • The maturation of Miles Bridges, the leader the Charlotte Hornets need

    The Hornets’ fourth-year forward has evolved on and off the court since arriving in Charlotte in 2018, blossoming into a father and team leader.

  • Miami school says vaccinated students must stay home for 30 days to protect others, citing discredited info

    In April, a Miami private school made national headlines for barring teachers who got a coronavirus vaccine from interacting with students. Last week, the school made another startling declaration, but this time to the parents: If you vaccinate your child, they'll have to stay home for 30 days after each shot. The email from Centner Academy leadership, first reported by WSVN, repeated misleading and false claims that vaccinated people could pass on so-called harmful effects of the shot and have

  • Chicago schools top best of Illinois rankings

    Data: U.S. News; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios Chicago scored big with both high schools and grade schools in this year's rankings of the top 10 schools in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Why it matters: The Chicago Public School system is often maligned for its failures but also runs the best schools in the state. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Schools are ranked through a combination of state-required test results, graduation

  • Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant

    A Vermont high school homecoming football game turned into a “drag ball” runway at halftime, with a mix of students and faculty members parading in gowns, wigs, and makeup — and a big crowd in rainbow colors to cheer them on.

  • Johnson County school board candidate under fire for views on trans children, COVID, equity

    He has called the mother of a transgender kid “a child abuser,” and social-emotional learning “drivel.”

  • ‘They Can’t Stop Everyone’: GOP Congressman Dangerously Encourages Kids to Defy Statewide School Mask Mandate

    Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) spread anti-vaxx lies and other Covid-19 information while speaking to a high school government class