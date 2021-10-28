College worker accused of peeping after phone found in dorm bathroom vent at App State

A 49-year-old man is accused of peeping after a phone was found in a dorm bathroom at a North Carolina college.

Now, Appalachian State University says the worker charged in the case is on leave and has been banned from its campus.

Jerry Alan McGlamery was working on the school’s facilities team when the Appalachian Police Department said it received a report of a phone in a third-floor bathroom vent on Oct. 15. The device was found inside Eggers Residence Hall, a women’s dorm that can house up to 280 residents, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday.

News reports don’t list attorney information for McGlamery, and an Appalachian Police Department representative didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for information about the case on Thursday.

“I feel gross when I think about it because of the fact that it could be someone who has access to our rooms and can probably just do whatever they want when they want,” freshman Jackie Oliva, who lives in the Eggers dorm, told The Appalachian student newspaper.

The day after the phone was discovered, the school started inspecting the dorm’s entire ventilation system, according to a statement shared with WBTV, The Charlotte Observer’s media partner. App State didn’t send out a notification to students but said dorm residents and workers were offered resources and given information about the situation, the TV station reported.

McGlamery, who App State says hasn’t worked on campus since Oct. 15, was arrested one week later. He is charged with misdemeanor secret peeping and “is on investigatory leave pending the ongoing investigation,” according to WCNC.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact police at 828-262-8000 or police@appstate.edu.

App State lies on 1,200 acres in Boone, a mountain town popular with tourists. This semester, the school has more than 20,000 students attending classes in person and online, according to its website.

The university didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday morning.

