College wrestler vanishes after he’s swept away by ocean wave, California police say

A college wrestler was swimming in the ocean when he was swept away by a wave, California police and news outlets reported.

The man was swimming along the Esplanade Beach shoreline around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Pacifica, the city police department said in a news release.

A large wave struck the man and pulled him farther from the shoreline, police said.

Two other swimmers were able to get out of the water and call 911, police said.

Rescuers looked for the man along nearby beaches, in the water and by helicopter but couldn’t find him, police said.

Police said he was a white male in his 20s, 6 feet, 1 inches tall, 215 pounds with brown hair, and he was last seen wearing black shorts.

San Francisco State University confirmed the man was a student, KNTV reported.

Friends of the man identified him as Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior and member of the wrestling team, KTVU reported.

“It hasn’t fully set in yet. He was an amazing guy, one of my best friends on the team. Very giving,” teammate Calllum Bisping told the news outlet.

“The entire SF State community is hoping for a safe recovery. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates. We are grateful to the Coast Guard and the Pacifica Police Department for their ongoing work,” the university said in a statement to KNTV.

Pacifica is about 15 miles south of San Francisco.

