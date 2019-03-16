College admissions scandal: Why the meritocracy should look in the mirror

For one day last week, a divided country was briefly united — in outrage — at the college admissions scandal implicating dozens of wealthy parents (including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman) who were accused of bribing and cheating their children’s way into some of America’s elite universities.

To impoverished and minority students, and those who advocate for them, this was further proof of what they already knew: The system is rigged against them.

But there was another group even more affronted by the scandal: the educated, professional, upper-middle class, whose self-image is bound up with the idea that their success is based on their own merit and hard work. (We’re looking at you, Santa Monica. Also River Oaks, Evanston and Park Slope.)

Harvard Business School, Boston, Mass.

I know because I’m part of that class — and their sense of shock and anger has been filling my Facebook feed for days now.

“I am at a total loss for words,” wrote a fellow Princeton graduate who lives in one of California’s priciest tech hubs.

“It's so gross,” a Middlebury alum replied.

“Signs of the corrupt, rotten, decadent state of morality within America’s elite today,” added another Princeton graduate, who also attended L.A.’s elite Harvard-Westlake prep school. #WeAreRome.”

These are the meritocrats who swear by the same standards of status and achievement that drove parents to hire college-prep crook Rick Singer in the first place: elite school, elite job, elite ZIP code, elite life.

Yet because members of the upper-middle class are not Hollywood stars who can afford to pay $500,000 to have their kids falsely classified as University of Southern California crew recruits, they instead read the nauseating news, hate-share it with their friends, and return to their elite schools, elite jobs, elite ZIP codes and elite lives more certain than ever that while “truly” rich people simply buy their way to the top, upper-middle class strivers like them earned their place.

We never bribed anyone, the upper-middle class can tell itself. We never cheated. We played by the rules. And we succeeded.

Or, as author Charles Leerhsen (who like most Americans did not go to Harvard) wrote on Twitter:

BREAKING: In wake of college admissions scandal, legitimate Harvard grads pledge to wait at least 30 seconds before mentioning where they went. — Charles Leerhsen (@CharlesLeerhsen) March 13, 2019

But there’s a problem with this sort of self-congratulatory thinking, and it’s a problem that goes much deeper than the usual critique of the meritocracy that’s been making the media rounds this week: that “parents pay for their children to attend elite educational institutions, albeit in ways that are legal, all the time — by making a major donation, say, or simply by hiring an SAT tutor,” as Molly Roberts writes in the Washington Post.

The real problem with the meritocracy isn’t that some small number of privileged people use their resources, legally or illegally, to game an otherwise fair college-admissions process. The problem is that the entire system that leads up to college and extends far beyond it — from education to housing to taxes — is designed to unfairly preserve the privileges of a much larger and more consequential group of people than television stars and hedge fund operators.

Forget the “1 percent.” Think the “20 percent” instead, i.e., the upper middle class. To benefit, they don’t have to cheat. They don’t have to pay. They don’t even have to realize they’re benefitting from a system that rarely asks them to sacrifice anything on behalf of the middle class they profess to belong to but actually have little in common with.

Why? Because it’s not the exceptions — like Loughlin, or even the people that have buildings on campus named after them — that make a mockery of the meritocracy. It’s the rules.