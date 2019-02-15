DeVos’ Title IX proposal for reporting campus sexual assault traumatic for victims, and it’s already policy at some schools

The email offered the Western Michigan University student what she saw as a no-win choice. She could go to a hearing and let the male students she had accused of sexually assaulting her ask her questions, trying to discredit her. Or she could decline to attend and watch them walk away without any punishment.

"It literally killed my heart," she told the Detroit Free Press. "The need to test me – it was very discouraging to me."

Her choice could become common in the nation's colleges and universities as higher education institutions transform the way they investigate claims of sexual assault, thanks to pending changes in federal rules.

The rules are simply a proposal now from the Department of Education, led by Secretary Betsy DeVos. More than 100,000 comments on the proposal have been left with the department.

Due to technical difficulties during the public comment period, the department decided to open the comment period for one more day. Comments will be accepted here Friday.

Experts say it could take months for the final rules to come out, and there's no guarantee the mandate for live hearings with cross-examinations would end up in the final version. However, DeVos is known to favor the hearings.

Even if the rules don't change, schools in states covered by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are mandating the cross-examinations, forced to do so by a series of court rulings, including a landmark one involving the University of Michigan.

Out is the old way of investigating – the so-called single-investigator model, where a single university employee or outside expert interviews the accuser, the accused and any witnesses separately and then writes up a report. In is a new model where either side can get a live hearing, with direct cross-examination by the parties involved.

More: DeVos draws fire for proposed overhaul of sexual assault rules governing campuses

"Due process requires cross-examination in circumstances like these because it is 'the greatest legal engine ever invented' for uncovering the truth," the 6th Circuit wrote in a September 2018 ruling. "Without the back-and-forth of adversarial questioning, the accused cannot probe the witness’ story to test her memory, intelligence, or potential ulterior motives."

Inside a hearing: Asked to demonstrate position of assault

The Western Michigan University student said the assault happened in September 2017.

Among the questions she was asked at her hearing: What did she talk about with her friends as they met up with the male students who allegedly assaulted her? Had she actually consented to the sex and was just making up her story? What was the conversation in the bedroom before, during and after the assault?

Then she was asked to demonstrate the position she was in when she was assaulted.

The student said she was terrified and unsure about what would happen. But she wanted to see the male students held accountable, so she persevered.

The hearings aren't just stressful for those making the accusation – they are also taxing for those accused of a sexual assault, said Justin Dillon, a former federal prosecutor whose Washington D.C. firm KaiserDillon represents accused students and has handled dozens of hearings.

He warns his clients the hearings are going to be emotional.

"The complainant is probably going to cry," he said he tells his clients, "but don't let that throw you."

Some of his male clients also cry.

"They are just so overwhelmed," he said. "They have to be ready for it to be very emotional. Crying is fine."

What's not fine is reacting with anger.

"You can't look pissed off," he said.

More: Students afraid to study abroad under Title IX proposal

'Respectful' but 'traumatizing': How the hearings are conducted

When it came time for her Nov. 8 hearing, the Western Michigan student – whom this article is not naming because USA TODAY does not identify sexual assault survivors without permission – went to the campus' Title IX offices, located toward the edge of campus.

"We had no idea how the school would orchestrate the cross-examination of my client by the boys who assaulted her," said the woman's attorney, Megan Bonanni. "I felt confident about her emotional state, but I could not prepare her for the process. ... I coached her to maintain her confidence, reminded her that the truth will shine through. She was nervous but confident. The only real anxiety was being confronted by the accused."