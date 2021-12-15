Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
COLLIN BINKLEY
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes.

The threat of the omicron variant comes as a gut punch to schools that were hoping to relax safety measures this spring. Now, many are telling students to prepare for another term of masking, testing and, if cases get bad, limits around social life.

After a fall with few coronavirus cases, officials at Syracuse University were “feeling pretty good” about the spring term, said Kent Syverud, the upstate New York school’s chancellor.

“But omicron has changed that,” Syverud said. “It has made us go back and say, until we know more about this variant for sure, we’re going to have to reinstate some precautions.”

Last week, Syracuse announced that all eligible students and employees must get COVID-19 booster shots before the spring term. Students will also face a round of virus tests when they return, and officials are weighing whether to extend an existing mask mandate.

Much is still unknown about the omicron variant and how big of a threat it poses. In the United States and many other nations, the delta variant is currently responsible for most COVID-19 cases.

But as colleges brace for the worst, many see boosters as their best hope. More than 20 colleges have issued booster shot requirements in recent weeks, and others say they’re thinking about it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging boosters for people ages 17 and older, and Pfizer last week announced that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine might offer important protection against omicron even though the initial two doses appear less effective.

Hundreds of colleges already require COVID-19 vaccines, and some say boosters are an obvious next step.

Most booster mandates so far have come from small liberal arts colleges in the Northeast, but the list includes some as big as Boston University and as far away as the University of Notre Dame in Indiana and the University of New Mexico.

The University of Massachusetts in Amherst was among the first to require the booster for students, saying all students must get shots unless they have medical or religious exemptions.

“The boosters are our best protection,” said Jeffrey Hescock, co-director of the university’s Public Health Promotion Center. “This demonstrates that we take public health seriously, and our students do too.”

A recent online petition arguing against the booster mandate — citing 97% of students vaccinated and few on-campus cases — has attracted a few dozen signatures. But Emily O’Brien, a freshman at UMass, said the booster shot is a reasonable demand. She was already planning on getting a booster but said the mandate will probably increase uptake among students and prevent future lockdowns.

“If the past six months have shown anything, it’s that lots of people won’t bother to get vaccines — especially younger healthy people — if they don’t have a requirement to,” said O’Brien, 18, of Bedford, New Hampshire.

UMass will also require masks at the start of spring term, and it’s sending students home with a rapid test to be taken near the end of winter break.

Many colleges planning for potential disruption next semester are already contending with campus outbreaks that have arisen in the weeks after Thanksgiving.

Cornell University shut down all campus activities on Tuesday and moved final exams online after more than 400 students tested positive over two days. In a campus message, President Martha Pollack said there was evidence of the omicron variant in a “significant” number of samples.

“It is obviously extremely dispiriting to have to take these steps,” Pollack wrote. "However, since the start of the pandemic, our commitment has been to follow the science and do all we can to protect the health of our faculty, staff and students.

Middlebury College in Vermont switched to remote instruction last week amid a surge in cases and urged students to leave early for winter break. Rising cases at the University of Pennsylvania led to a ban on indoor social events last Thursday.

On Friday, Tulane University in New Orleans warned that a campus spike includes “probable” cases of the omicron variant, confirmed in at least one student last week. In response, school officials reinstated a mask mandate and expanded virus testing.

Other colleges that have extended mask requirements into next year include Wake Forest University, West Virginia University and Penn State.

Some other schools are already postponing the return to campus next month to avoid outbreaks. Southern New Hampshire University and DePaul University in Chicago recently said students will take classes remotely for two weeks before returning to campus after the holidays.

In a letter to students, DePaul’s president, A. Gabriel Esteban, said the school will “cautiously start winter quarter so we can sustain a robust college experience the remainder of the academic year.”

When students at Stanford University return to campus in January, they will be barred from holding parties or other big gatherings for two weeks. They’ll also be tested once a week and continue to wear masks indoors as requirements to attend in-person classes. The measures aim to limit virus transmission without going too far in limiting the college experience, said Russell Furr, associate vice provost for environmental health and safety.

“This is something we’ve grappled with throughout the pandemic — how do we get a balanced approach?” Furr said. The goal is to avoid the strict lockdowns seen early in the pandemic, when student mental health “really suffered,” he added.

At some colleges, there’s still cautious hope for a normal semester. Leaders at the University of Central Florida told professors they can require in-person attendance in the spring, which had been discouraged this fall amid a surge in delta cases.

In a campus message, interim provost Michael D. Johnson warned that if the omicron variant takes off, "we may need to change direction yet again.”

Another concern is omicron’s timing — even without a new variant, there were worries of more outbreaks as colder weather drives people indoors, said Anita Barkin, co-chair of a COVID-19 task force for the American College Health Association.

The association recently recommended that colleges focus on increasing vaccination rates to avoid a new wave of cases.

“The message in all of it is, we need to remain vigilant,” Barkin said. “There is certainly pandemic fatigue and people are tired of the pandemic — but it appears that the pandemic is not quite tired of us.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police: 1 in custody after officer fired shot on Western Hills Viaduct

    The Cincinnati Police Department said an officer fired one shot on the Western Hills Viaduct Tuesday night, resulting in a suspect's surrender.

  • One wounded in St. Cloud shooting; vehicle pursuit ends with suspect dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot

    When officers approached the vehicle, they discovered the occupant was deceased after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said.

  • Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

    Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged.

  • Students in Majority Black Schools Now a Full 12 Months Behind White Peers

    Students in majority-Black schools are now a full 12 months behind those in mostly white schools, widening the achievement gap by a third, according to a new analysis by McKinsey & Co. Overall, students are four months behind in math and three in reading compared with years past, but those totals hide wide disparities. At […]

  • Cornell shuts down parts of campus amid coronavirus surge

    Cornell University is shutting down parts of its campus and is moving finals exams online amid a "rapid spread" of coronavirus cases among students.According to Cornell's online COVID-19 dashboard, 469 students tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, and the university had an overall positivity rate of 3.01 percent the week of Dec. 6.In a letter to the student body, university president Martha Pollack said due to the closures, all end-of-...

  • Nikon Thinks Their New Nikon 28-75mm f2.8 Z Lens is Affordable. Is it?

    If you look on the market, you'll see that a few new zoom lenses have been popping up with constant f2.8 apertures. Sigma has a 28-70mm f2.8 that's seriously lacking weather resistance. The new Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 has a ton of weather resistance for under $1,000 -- and received top marks from us. Now, Nikon has their own variant in the form of the new Nikon 28-75mm f2.8 Z. You should note that this isn't one of Nikon's S-series lenses, but if it's anything like the company's 40mm f2, then we'

  • Iraqi singer's music still brings split society together

    A petite woman in a gold brocade robe appears on stage in a smoke-filled Baghdad club. This is the magic of Sajda Obeid, an Iraqi singer of Roma origins. At her Monday night concert at the “Yarmouk Club” in Baghdad, men and women of all ages and social backgrounds swayed and mouthed the words to her songs.

  • Georgetown, USC Mom Sentenced to Prison in Varsity Blues Scandal

    A parent responsible for $525,000 in bribes to have her daughter and son admitted as “fake athletes” into Georgetown University and the University of Southern California, respectively, has been sentenced to six weeks in prison. Elisabeth Kimmel admitted in a guilty plea that she conspired with infamous admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to guarantee her […]

  • Israeli official says Syria must not have chemical weapons

    Israel's intelligence minister said Tuesday that Syria cannot be allowed to obtain chemical weapons, after a report emerged that Israel targeted the country's chemical weapons facilities. In an interview with Israeli Army Radio, Elazar Stern would not directly comment on the report in the Washington Post that said that Israel struck Syria on two occasions — once this year and once last year — in a bid to block attempts to rebuild its chemical weapons stockpile.

  • 10 years at helm, Kim Jong Un's nukes are still 'magic wand'

    As Kim Jong Un marks 10 years in power this week, the world still doesn't quite know what to make of the North Korean leader. Since taking over supreme leadership a decade ago, Kim has presented many faces to an insatiably curious world, but while the image shifts perhaps the most telling way to consider Kim is through his persistent pursuit of a nuclear weapons program meant to target America and its allies. Crushing U.N. sanctions over that weapons build-up and pandemic-related difficulties may be giving Kim the hardest moment of his rule, observers say, but those weapons are no closer to being wrenched away by outside negotiators than they were when Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, died on Dec. 17, 2011. “Nuclear weapons are a magic wand for North Korea,” said Kim Taewoo, former head of Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification.

  • Data indicate omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines

    The omicron variant is offering more hints about what it may have in store as it spreads around the globe: A highly transmissible virus that may cause less severe disease, and one that can be slowed — but not stopped — by today’s vaccines. An analysis Tuesday of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections, suggests the Pfizer vaccine offers less defense against infection from omicron and reduced, but still good, protection from hospitalization. The findings are preliminary and have not been peer-reviewed — the gold standard in scientific research — but they line up with other early data about omicron's behavior, including that it seems to be more easily spread from person to person. The spread can be seen in Britain, the United States and Denmark, where confirmed omicron cases are increasing at a worrisome pace, said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, who monitors variants for a research collaboration led by Harvard Medical School.

  • Oxford parents plead with school board to make sure their children are safe

    A somber and quiet crowd used first board meeting since school shooting to question board, school officials about actions.

  • California orders statewide mask requirement starting Wednesday amid rising coronavirus cases

    California is ordering a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces to go into effect on Wednesday.

  • Bay County man found guilty in 6 minutes of repeatedly sexually abusing girl in 4th grade

    Bruce Ramond Johnson receives three life sentences for repeatedly sexually abusing a 4th grade child after juror finds him guilty in 6 minutes

  • COVID Survivor Sues Essex County College To Work Remotely: Report

    A program manager at the college, which has campuses in Newark and West Caldwell, says he suffered lung damage and needs to work from home.

  • Tompkins reports 881 COVID cases since Thursday, active cases at 886, omicron at Cornell

    New cases being reported peaked on Sunday when health officials announced 344 new positive cases that day.

  • Ben Affleck on Drinking and Feeling ‘Trapped’ in Marriage to Jennifer Garner

    On ‘The Howard Stern Show,’ the actor discusses his issues with alcohol and how his marriage to Jen Garner contributed to his drinking.

  • Travelers from the US to Hong Kong must now stay at a spartan quarantine camp for a week before completing an additional 2 week quarantine

    Only Hong Kong citizens are allowed to transit into Hong Kong from the US. US citizens wishing to travel to Hong Kong must spend 14 days in a lower-risk country before entering Hong Kong.

  • FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on armed follow-home robbery caught on tape

    Around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 27, police say, a ride-hail vehicle was followed and two passengers were robbed when they were dropped off in Valley Village.

  • Chauvin expected to admit to violating Floyd's civil rights

    Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is set to appear in federal court in person Wednesday morning for a change of plea hearing during which he is expected to admit to violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Although the scheduling of the change of plea hearing suggests a guilty plea is imminent, details have not been made public and nothing will be official until Chauvin enters his plea in court and the agreement is accepted by a judge. Chauvin has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges and is serving a sentence of 22 1/2 years. Chauvin and three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were indicted earlier this year on federal charges alleging they willfully violated Floyd’s rights.