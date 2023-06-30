Daily Briefing: How will colleges consider race?

Many colleges and universities will have to rethink their admissions policies after the Supreme Court declared affirmative action policies unconstitutional. Also in the news: Hundreds of protesters in France were arrested after a third night of demonstrations following the killing of a teen by police and we look at whether actors will join Hollywood writers in a strike.

What's next after Supreme Court affirmative action decision

The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action policies at two major American colleges on Thursday, scrambling a decades-old effort to diversify campuses as the nation continues to grapple with race.

The ruling, decided on ideological lines, will have reverberations across the country as other colleges come to terms with its implications.

A specific line in Chief Justice John Roberts' opinion may leave some room for schools to consider the impact of a person's race, if not their race itself. But it will likely take years and more litigation to test the boundaries of these new limits.

The decision may also have implications for the American workforce, even emboldening attacks on corporate diversity and equity and inclusion initiatives.

In a scathing dissent joined by the court's two other liberals, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the decision rolled back "decades of precedent and momentous progress."

Supporters of affirmative action protest near the U.S. Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill on June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC.

More court news: Biden's student loan plan under fire

The Supreme Court will wrap up a historic term Friday with another monumental decision in a controversy closely followed for months by millions of Americans: Whether President Joe Biden has the power to wipe out student loan debt for 26 million Americans, an idea that would cost an estimated $400 billion and that has been on the ropes in federal courts almost from the get-go. Biden's attorneys are up against a years-long project by the court's conservative majority to limit the power of federal agencies. Read more

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

600 arrested on France's 3rd night of protests over teen's killing

French protesters erected barricades, lit fires and clashed with police in the streets of some cities as tensions mounted over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old. The fiery protests that continued overnight were the third consecutive night of protests. Violent protests erupted across the country after the teenager, identified only by his first name, Nahel, was shot during a traffic stop captured on video Tuesday. Prosecutors said the officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed in provisional detention and given a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide. Read more

Mounia, mother of the French teenager killed by police, (C) reacts as she attends a memorial march for her son Nahel on June 29, 2023 in Nanterre, France.

Will actors join writers on the picket line?

The Screen Actors Guild, the union representing the majority of actors in film and television, is in the midst of negotiating a “seminal” contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the major Hollywood studios. Actors want increased base compensation, which they say has been undercut by inflation and the streaming ecosystem, regulated use of artificial intelligence, better benefit plans and money for self-produced auditions. If they don’t reach an agreement by the Friday deadline, actors could walk off their sets in a labor action, just like their writer peers, who have been striking since May 2. How likely is it SAG will go on strike?

NFL suspends more players for 2023 season for gambling violations

The NFL on Thursday suspended three players for at least a full season and another for six games in the latest batch of punishments for violations of the league's gambling policy. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and defensive end Rashod Berry, along with free agent defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor, are all indefinitely suspended and must sit out at least the 2023 season before seeking reinstatement. All three were found to have placed wagers on NFL games last season, the league said in a statement. Read more

Photo of the day: $65 million Nashville mansion is most expensive in state history

If Twin Rivers Farm sells for anything close to its $65 million listing price, the colossal luxury homestead deep in the Nashville suburbs could become the most expensive property deal ever made in Tennessee. The space features modern sculptures, paintings and geometric lighting and adds luxurious touches to wooden floors, marble kitchen furniture and rustic bedrooms. Read more

A golf course outside the pool house.

