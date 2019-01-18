It’s important to note that high debt doesn’t always result from expensive tuition; those figures also reflect the general wealth and financial needs of the student population at that college. For example, tuition at Princeton University costs $51,870 for the 2019-20 academic year, but the median family income is $186,100, according to The New York Times — meaning these students often don’t need to borrow as much .

To help assess the cost of education in the U.S. , GOBankingRates examined data from LendEDU to determine the 25 schools with the highest amount of debt per borrower. The study also included the average student loan debt in the states where those schools are located.

If you’re neck-deep in student loan debt, it’s possible that your choice of college contributed to your final bill. Graduates from certain universities — especially small liberal or performing arts colleges — often leave school with a greater financial burden compared to alumni from other universities.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Colleges With the Highest Student Debt

26. Curry College

Debt per borrower: $45,947

Curry College is located in Massachusetts, one of the states with the highest average student debt. Students in Massachusetts owe $31,319, on average, which is nearly $15,000 less than what borrowers at Curry College owe.

25. Delaware Valley University

Debt per borrower: $45,953

This educational institution finds its home in Pennsylvania, which is one of the top three states with the most student debt. Compared to Pennsylvania’s average student debt of $36,193, borrowers at Delaware Valley University owe approximately $10,000 more.

24. Gwynedd Mercy University

Debt per borrower: $46,139

Gwynedd Mercy University can be found in Pennsylvania, which is home to some of the most beautiful colleges in America. The state average student debt is $36,193, which means scholars at this university borrow just under $10,000 more, on average.

23. University of the Sciences

Debt per borrower: $46,210

The University of the Sciences is located in Pennsylvania, where the average student debt is $36,193. Students attending this university borrow just over $10,000 more in comparison.

22. Ringling College of Art and Design

Debt per borrower: $46,575

Ringling College of Art and Design is a small liberal arts school in Florida with students carrying high amounts of debt. The state’s average student debt is $23,556, which means Ringling undergraduates owe a whopping $23,019 more, on average.

21. Long Island University Brooklyn

Debt per borrower: $46,578

You’ll need to earn a high salary to afford tuition and live comfortably in New York — and that might hold true if you plan to attend Long Island University Brooklyn. Students at LIU Brooklyn have an average debt that is about $15,000 higher than the state average of $31,506.

20. Saint Vincent College

Debt per borrower: $46,794

Located in Pennsylvania, Saint Vincent College has a student population that owes an average of $46,794 per borrower, which is $10,601 more than the state’s average student debt of $36,193.

19. Philander Smith College

Debt per borrower: $46,965

Students at Philander Smith College, a liberal arts institution, owe just over $20,000 more than the average university student in Arkansas. The state has an average student debt of $26,561.

18. Grambling State University

Debt per borrower: $47,162

Those that attend Grambling State University need to borrow $20,354 more than Louisiana’s average student debt of $26,808.

17. Misericordia University

Debt per borrower: $47,764

Pennsylvania’s average student loan debt is $36,193, which means students attending Misericordia University carry debt that is typically $11,571 higher than average.

16. Wilkes University

Debt per borrower: $47,907

Students at Wilkes University tend to borrow $11,714 more than the Pennsylvania state average of $36,193. If you’re concerned about the costs of education, learn how you can get more money from FAFSA.

15. University of San Francisco

Debt per borrower: $48,201

Located in one of the most expensive cities in America, the University of San Francisco is the first West Coast school on this list. The university has a debt per borrower amount that is more than double California’s average student debt of $22,383.