Colleges pushed anew for reparations for slavery, racism

  • Brown University graduate Jason Carroll, a Maryland native whose ancestors were slaves in the Carolinas, stands for a portrait on the Brown campus in Providence, R.I., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, near University Hall, background, that was constructed in part using slave labor. “There’s real trauma and pain here,” says Carroll. “This shouldn’t just be an academic question. There are real families that have been burdened and harmed by this — and probably still are.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Brown University graduate Jason Carroll, a Maryland native whose ancestors were slaves in the Carolinas, stands for a portrait on the Brown campus in Providence, R.I., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, near the Slavery Memorial, left, by sculptor Martin Puryear erected in 2014. Nearly two decades after launching its much-lauded reckoning with slavery, Brown hasn't taken any meaningful steps to compensate slave descendants themselves, argues Carroll. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Brown University graduate Jason Carroll, a Maryland native whose ancestors were slaves in the Carolinas, stands for a portrait on the Brown campus in Providence, R.I., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Nearly two decades after launching its much-lauded reckoning with slavery, Brown hasn't taken any meaningful steps to compensate slave descendants themselves, argues Carroll. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Words engraved on a stone plinth form a component of the Slavery Memorial by sculptor Martin Puryear, erected in 2014, on the Brown University campus in Providence, R.I., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. An “Anti-Black Racism” task force is expected to deliver recommendations soon for how the school can further promote racial equity. But university spokesperson Brian Clark stressed it’s not clear whether the panel, which was formed during last summer’s racial unrest, will address reparations. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Cauline Yates, descendant of one of Thomas Jefferson's slave mistresses, looks over names inscribed in the walls of the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Thursday, May 6, 2021. In Virginia, a new law mandates the state’s five public colleges provide “tangible benefits” for slave descendants. Yates said she hopes the law compels the flagship University of Virginia, which Jefferson founded, to provide academic scholarships and economic development projects for descendants. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • Cauline Yates, descendant of one of Thomas Jefferson's slave mistresses, describes the features of the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Thursday, May 6, 2021. In Virginia, a new law mandates the state’s five public colleges provide “tangible benefits” for slave descendants. Yates said she hopes the law compels the flagship University of Virginia, which Jefferson founded, to provide academic scholarships and economic development projects for descendants. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • Cauline Yates, descendant of one of Thomas Jefferson's slave mistresses, points out names inscribed in the walls of the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Thursday, May 6, 2021. “It’s time for them to stand up and honor our ancestors,” said the Charlottesville resident, who recently co-founded a group advocating for UVA's slave descendants. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • Cauline Yates, descendant of one of Thomas Jefferson's slave mistresses, talks about the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Thursday, May 6, 2021. In Virginia, a new law mandates the state’s five public colleges provide “tangible benefits” for slave descendants. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • Shepard Thomas, a recent Georgetown University graduate and a descendant of slaves sold by Jesuits to keep the school open, poses for a portrait on the campus in Washington on Thursday, May 6, 2021. One of the main concerns is how funds committed to reparations work will be spent, and whether slave descendants will have adequate say in the process, according to Thomas. “The fear is that the university will use these funds for their own purposes,” the 23-year-old New Orleans native said. “The university is trying to control the narrative, and we’re trying to prevent that.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • Shepard Thomas, a recent Georgetown University graduate and a descendant of slaves sold by Jesuits to keep the school open, poses for a portrait on the campus in Washington on Thursday, May 6, 2021. One of the main concerns is how funds committed to reparations work will be spent, and whether slave descendants will have adequate say in the process, according to Thomas. “The fear is that the university will use these funds for their own purposes,” the 23-year-old New Orleans native said. “The university is trying to control the narrative, and we’re trying to prevent that.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • Shepard Thomas, a recent Georgetown University graduate and a descendant of slaves sold by Jesuits to keep the school open, poses for a portrait on the campus in Washington on Thursday, May 6, 2021. One of the main concerns is how funds committed to reparations work will be spent, and whether slave descendants will have adequate say in the process, according to Thomas. “The fear is that the university will use these funds for their own purposes,” the 23-year-old New Orleans native said. “The university is trying to control the narrative, and we’re trying to prevent that.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • Hattie Whitehead Thomas poses for a portrait on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, May 6, 2021, where a Black neighborhood was razed in the 1960's to make room for dorms. The 72-year-old Athens resident grew up in the destroyed Linnentown neighborhood. “UGA has got to do more. It’s got to come to the table and acknowledge what it did,” she says. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Hattie Whitehead Thomas poses for a portrait on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, May 6, 2021, where a Black neighborhood was razed in the 1960's to make room for dorms. The 72-year-old Athens resident grew up in the destroyed Linnentown neighborhood. “UGA has got to do more. It’s got to come to the table and acknowledge what it did,” she says. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
1 / 13

Racial Injustice Reparations Colleges

Brown University graduate Jason Carroll, a Maryland native whose ancestors were slaves in the Carolinas, stands for a portrait on the Brown campus in Providence, R.I., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, near University Hall, background, that was constructed in part using slave labor. “There’s real trauma and pain here,” says Carroll. “This shouldn’t just be an academic question. There are real families that have been burdened and harmed by this — and probably still are.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PHILIP MARCELO
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — For Brown University students, the Ivy League college's next step in its yearslong quest to atone for its legacy of slavery is clear: Pay up.

Nearly two decades after the Providence, Rhode Island, institution launched its much-lauded reckoning, undergraduate students this spring voted overwhelmingly for the university to identify the descendants of slaves that worked on campus and begin paying them reparations.

At the University of Georgia, community activists want the school to contribute to Athens' efforts to atone for an urban renewal project that destroyed a Black community in the 1960s to make way for college dorms.

And at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., there’s growing dissatisfaction among some slave descendants about the Catholic institution’s pioneering reparations efforts.

Nearly a year after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked the latest national reckoning on racism, student and community activists from New England to the Deep South are demanding institutions take more ambitious steps to atone for past sins — from colonial-era slavery to more recent campus expansion projects that have pushed out entire communities of color.

“There’s been a shift in America,” said Jason Carroll, who was student council president during the spring referendum at Brown University. “We’re at a different place. Just a few years ago, it was controversial to say ‘Black Lives Matter.’”

The 22-year-old Maryland native, who graduated this month, argues Brown has taken nearly every conceivable step to atone for its past — save for making slave descendants whole.

The school released an exhaustive historical report in 2006 and followed it up with the dedication of a slavery memorial in 2014, among other efforts. An “Anti-Black Racism” task force is expected to deliver recommendations soon for how the school can further promote racial equity. But university spokesperson Brian Clark stressed it’s not clear whether the panel, which was formed following last summer’s racial unrest, will address reparations.

“There’s real trauma and pain here,” said Carroll, who is descended from Carolina slaves. “This shouldn’t just be an academic question. There are real families that have been burdened and harmed by this — and probably still are.”

Students at Harvard are similarly calling for reparations after years of headline-grabbing announcements from the school, including dropping the law school emblem, which was derived from the crest of a slave-owning family. A panel looking at the university's slave legacy plans to release its findings and recommendations later this year.

At the University of Chicago, students are frustrated that the university continues to distance itself from its slavery ties, even as it touts efforts to advance racial equity and justice, said Caine Jordan, a graduate student who co-authored a recent report on the school's fraught racial history.

Last year, the university removed markers honoring U.S. Sen. Stephen Douglas, but maintained the Mississippi slave plantation owner donated land to an older version of the school and had “ no connection ” to the current one.

“All of it rings hollow if you're founded on Black pain, and you’re not willing to acknowledge that,” Jordan said.

A university spokesperson declined to respond, but said University President Robert Zimmer will provide an update soon on the school's racial equity efforts.

In Athens, Georgia, students and community groups complain the University of Georgia has largely stayed silent on the city's recent efforts to atone for the displacement of some 50 Black families to make way for new dorms for the school in the 1960s.

Earlier this year, Mayor Kelly Girtz signed a resolution acknowledging the taking of the homes under eminent domain, and setting into motion a process to provide “equitable redress." Student groups rallied Wednesday to call attention to the issue, among other racial justice demands.

“UGA has got to do more. It’s got to come to the table and acknowledge what it did,” said Hattie Whitehead Thomas, a 72-year-old Athens resident who grew up in the destroyed Linnentown neighborhood.

The university responded in part that the dorms have housed tens of thousands of students “from all races and socioeconomic backgrounds — providing those students with the transformational benefits of a higher education.”

In Virginia, a new law mandates the state’s five public colleges provide “tangible benefits” for slave descendants.

Cauline Yates, a descendant of one of Thomas Jefferson's slaves, said she hopes the law compels the flagship University of Virginia, which Jefferson founded, to provide academic scholarships and economic development projects for descendants.

“It’s time for them to stand up and honor our ancestors,” said the 67-year-old Charlottesville resident, who works at the university and co-founded a group advocating for UVA's slave descendants.

Brian Coy, a university spokesperson, said it's premature to say how UVA will meet the new reparations requirement. But he noted the school has already met the first provision of the law — to honor and identify the slaves — with its Memorial to Enslaved Laborers dedicated last month.

Back at Georgetown, the Jesuit university's reparations efforts are meant to atone for the local Jesuit province selling around 272 slaves to settle the school’s debts in the 1800s.

Ruth McBain, a Georgetown spokesperson, said the university hopes to award the first grants from a new $400,000-a-year fund for community-based projects benefiting slave descendants sometime this year, and will work with the campus and descendant communities on that effort.

The recent launch of a $1 billion “ racial reconciliation ” foundation by the Jesuit order that owns the university is another “important step in building trust and partnership” with the descendant community, she added.

But one of the main concerns among descendants and students is how committed funds will be spent — and whether descendants will truly have adequate say in the process — according to Shepard Thomas, who graduated from Georgetown last year and was among the first to benefit from the school’s new legacy admission status for descendants of the 272.

“The fear is that the university will use these funds for their own purposes,” the 23-year-old New Orleans native said. “The university is trying to control the narrative, and we’re trying to prevent that.”

Davarian Baldwin, an American studies professor at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, isn’t optimistic many colleges will ultimately meet the demands of students and activists, even with the renewed activism.

“Universities will do as little as they can get away with,” he said.

Indeed, at Brown, university leaders have long touted the 2007 launch of an endowment to benefit the Providence public school system as a key part of its slavery atonement.

But the university only fully funded its $10 million pledge to the troubled, state-run school district last year after the mayor and others complained.

Carroll also argues the effort, while laudable, has nothing to do with compensating Black communities for slavery. The school district, after all, is overwhelmingly Latino.

“That’s not really a solution," he said. "In a way, it’s even more insulting.”

___

AP Education Writer Collin Binkley in Cambridge, Massachusetts, contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Reparations urged at colleges for slavery, racism

    Students and community activists from New England to the Deep South are demanding their colleges take more ambitious steps to atone for past sins amid the nation’s latest racial reckoning. (May 13)

  • 40 acres and a mule won't cut it anymore. What the fight for reparations looks like in 2021.

    Calls for reparations for enslaved men and women, and their descendants, have been made since the Civil War. But the federal government has never met them.

  • Israeli Medics Respond to Deadly Rocket Strike in Lod

    A father and daughter were killed as a rocket from Gaza struck Lod, Israel, the evening of May 11, officials said.Reporters on the ground said the man, 52, and his 16-year-old daughter were Arab citizens of Israel who “identify as Palestinian.”Video filmed by Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national EMS service, shows paramedics alongside burned-out vehicles at the scene of the strike in Lod on Tuesday evening.Additional video released by MDA on Wednesday shows paramedics sheltering beside their ambulances on the side of the road as sirens go off. MDA said the teams were on their way to treat wounded people in Ashkelon.Israeli media reported that six people died in Israel on Tuesday.On Wednesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said at least 53 Palestinians, including 14 children, had been killed by Israeli airstrikes, and another 320 were wounded. Credit: Magen David Adom via Storyful

  • US cities see surge in deadly street racing amid pandemic

    Jaye Sanford, a 52-year-old mother of two, was driving home in suburban Atlanta on Nov. 21 when a man in a Dodge Challenger muscle car who was allegedly street racing crashed into her head-on, killing her. Sanford was remembered by friends as kind and thoughtful, but now she will also be remembered for something else: a new state law that requires jail time for all convictions for drag racing and stunt driving. Across America, illegal drag racing has exploded in popularity since the coronavirus pandemic began, with dangerous upticks reported from Georgia and New York to New Mexico and Oregon.

  • Vaccine in numbers: 18.4 million second jabs given

    Government data up to May 11 shows that 35,722,461 first dose jabs have been given in the UK so far, a rise of 135,113 on the previous day.

  • Liz Cheney Helped Create Donald Trump's GOP

    The Wyoming representative is now standing up to the president's lies, but from flirting with birthers to pushing anti-Muslim rhetoric, she long stood with him.

  • Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

    Last fall, World Health Organization leaders said they had no specifics of sexual exploitation claims against aid workers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. But an Associated Press Investigation shows that was not true. (May 11)

  • Biden administration takes credit for reducing hunger, pushes for permanent changes

    “The Rescue Plan is delivering food and nutrition assistance to millions of Americans facing hunger,” Biden said of his COVID relief bill.

  • Officials: Tiny uptick in 2020 military sex assault reports

    Reports of sexual assaults across the U.S. military increased by a very small amount in 2020, a year when troops were largely locked down for months as bases around the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. officials. Officials familiar with the data said sexual assault reports went up by about 1%, compared with the 2019 totals. In 2019, there were more than 7,800 reported sexual assaults, up from more than 6,000 the previous year.

  • EXPLAINER: With bankruptcy tossed, what's next for the NRA?

    Now that a judge has rejected the National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy bid, blocking its plan to reincorporate in Texas, the gun rights group is back to fighting a lawsuit that threatens to put it out of business. Harlin Hale, a federal bankruptcy judge in Dallas, dismissed the NRA's case Tuesday. What does that mean for the NRA and America's long-running battle over guns?

  • 2 planes collide midair above Denver, no one injured

    Two small airplanes collided in midair Wednesday near Denver, leaving one aircraft nearly ripped in half and forcing the pilot of the other to deploy a parachute attached to the plane to land safely. Both planes were getting ready to land at a small regional airport in a Denver suburb when they collided mid-morning, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and South Metro Fire Rescue. “Every one of these pilots needs to go buy a lottery ticket right now,” Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy John Bartmann said.

  • Samantha Bee Breaks Down Just How Crazy America’s Gun Laws Are

    TBSAs mass shootings in the U.S. return to their disturbing pre-COVID frequency, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee aired a special episode on Wednesday about gun violence, why it has become the norm in this country, and how to put an end to it.Bee began “Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns” by noting some statistics that by now shouldn’t be surprising: that Americans have 40% of the world’s privately-owned guns despite making up only 4% of the global population, that there are more guns than people in the U.S., and that the number of gun murders nationally far surpasses that of other developed countries.This is partly due to the ease with which one can buy a gun, as well as the availability of certain types. To portray the many faults with this status quo, Bee recalled a past public safety issue that also claimed thousands of lives before people decided to do something about it.“For the first few decades of the auto age, driving fatalities were seen as inevitable,” Bee explained. But deaths, she pointed out, have decreased steadily since the 1970s. “That didn’t just happen; we made it happen through measures like federal safety standards and decades of really weird messaging about seatbelts.”A clip then played of a handful of sometimes odd yet nevertheless effective public service announcements regarding the safety device.“Our country saw a public health crisis in driving fatalities and we didn’t just give up because it was too hard to address. We decided it was important,” Bee said. “But what if we had never demanded [change]?”Trevor Noah Has a Message for Israel: ‘What Is Your Responsibility?’In this vein, Bee then tasked a mechanic with “defiling” her minivan to see what it would look like and how it would function if it was regulated as little as firearms are.At the conclusion of the episode, it was revealed that the car’s seat belts had been ripped out. State safety inspections or emissions tests were no longer required. Driver’s licenses and registrations had been shredded. And these were just a few of the changes.“Gun manufacturers are masters of disguise when it comes to hiding how dangerous their weapons really are,” Bee said. “They add gadgets like lasers to create the illusion that this deathtrap is a video game or a toy. So [instead of an airbag], we added bubbles.”Ultimately, Bee ditched what was left of her minivan, not seeing much use for it anymore.“When something can so easily kill, we make common sense changes to ensure everyone’s safety… even though now I have no way of getting home.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cameroon jails transgender women for 'attempted homosexuality'

    The two, one of whom is trans celebrity Shakiro, were found guilty of "attempting homosexuality".

  • Roman soldier on doomed Vesuvius rescue mission identified in ancient remains

    "We used to believe that DNA testing wouldn’t work on skeletons this old. We now know it’s not true," said the expert behind the project.

  • West and rights groups accuse China of massive Uyghur crimes

    Human rights groups and Western nations led by the United States, Britain and Germany accused China of massive crimes against the Uyghur minority and demanded unimpeded access for U.N. experts at a virtual meeting on Wednesday denounced by China as “politically motivated” and based on “lies.” China’s U.N. Mission sent notes to many of the U.N.’s 193 member nations last week urging them not to participate in the “anti-China event.”

  • Chris Hemsworth Just Had the Ultimate Last Laugh With a 'Thor' Throwback Photo

    Hemsworth included an infamous headline that aged very, very poorly.

  • Israeli president warns of civil war as Jews, Arabs clash over Gaza

    Israel's president warned of a civil war between the country's Arabs and Jews on Wednesday as fury and fear over shelling exchanges with Palestinian militants in Gaza ignited violence in Israel's streets. Appeals by religious and political leaders for calm, and police reinforcements and mass-arrests, appeared to do little to stem riots in several ethnically mixed towns. The strife was touched off by sometimes violent pro-Palestinian protests by members of the Arab minority incensed at an Israeli air barrage launched on Gaza on Monday after Islamist Hamas-led militants fired salvoes of rockets across the border.

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar said police 'executed' Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot and that the feds are 'harassing peaceful patriots'

    Gosar criticized the Justice Department, which has charged hundreds in the attack, and called Babbitt a "young lady, a veteran wrapped in a US flag."

  • 'The Ellen Show' is ending, prompting dozens of jokes about Dakota Johnson and her iconic appearance on the talk show

    The actress' 2019 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" went viral after she called out the host for skipping her 30th birthday party.

  • Suspect in New York Times Square shootings arrested in Florida

    The man wanted in the weekend shooting of three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in New York's Times Square was arrested near Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday after an intensive manhunt, New York police officials said. "While there is no joy today, there is justice," New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a briefing, adding he had promised the girl's father the shooter would be found. Police said they mounted an intensive investigation, which was still ongoing.