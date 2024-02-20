New College's secretive leaders must stop hiding - and start giving us real answers

Joe Ricketts, left, and New College President Richard Corcoran shake after announcing on Jan. 12 that the college would collaborate with the billionaire's Great Books College.

Elephants in the room at New College

New College of Florida has not publicly addressed some important issues:

Is the scholarship program for the Ricketts Great Books program a normal scholarship awarded at the beginning of the semester to cover costs? Or is it a reimbursement only if the student passes all the classes (which could lead to surprise cost/debt)?

How is there a new Center for the Study of Western Civilization when the board hasn’t voted to create it (as required)?

How could the college hire Jeffrey Scarborough as a visiting assistant professor without a faculty search committee, as required by the school’s faculty handbook?

How could David Rancourt be named interim provost when he isn’t a member of the faculty, as required by the school’s regulations?

New College Foundation funds with names like “Faculty Development Endowment” and “Bob Johnson Endowment for Academic Excellence” were allocated to President Richard Corcoran’s salary and the new athletics programs. How was this reconciled with donor intent?

The school’s business plan calls for special bonding/debt authorization to build dorms and other facilities. What is the cost to taxpayers?I encourage President Corcoran to publicly discuss these important issues at public board meetings to build trust and demonstrate the transparency he so ardently espouses.

Brian Cody, Chicago, Illinois

Cody is a New College alumnus and a former member of the New College Foundation board. He served on New College of Florida's Board of Trustees from 2004 to 2005.

It's unfair to stereotype octogenarians

There is much discussion these days about the cognitive impairment of octogenarians.

In my experience, aging is a very individual process. As with many things, it is risky, as well as unfair, to generalize.

Many of the residents in the retirement community where I live are brilliant and articulate – even the nonagenarians.

After observing some of the antics on Capitol Hill, I worry less about our mental acuity.

Joy McIntyre, Sarasota

McIntyre is 85 years old.

Book explains transformation of GOP

Stuart Stevens’ book, “The Conspiracy to End America,” is probably the most important book to read before the 2024 election.

It follows the incremental change in the Republican Party through major influences from wealthy millionaires and corporations that pull power and money from middle class Americans, creating major inequality.

Meanwhile, Nicolle Wallace – a former GOP operative and current news anchor for MSNBC – has stated that the Republican Party has transformed from "a once normal party" to one that now "poses a threat to democracy.”

The Republican Party is now an autocratic movement that demands total loyalty to one leader. It wants more power, money and influence.

Very few members will cross former President Donald Trump to vote for the American people. They will use lies to incrementally destroy democracy.

As Abraham Lincoln wrote in 1864, “You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.” We fail when we do not aggressively reject an authoritarian movement of hate.

There are many of us. We must raise our voices and not allow our democracy to be destroyed.

Barbara Drake, Bradenton

