These colleges survived World Wars, the Spanish flu and more. They couldn't withstand COVID-19 pandemic.

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·3 min read

They survived both World Wars. These colleges, however, won't survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Mills College, in Oakland, California, will close its doors in the fall, the school announced — adding to a growing list of colleges and universities that are shutting down for good amid the ongoing public health crisis.

Because of "economic burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic," as well as declining enrollment and structural changes, Mills College will shut its doors in the fall, and become the Mills Institute.

But it will gain a new life as a part of the ‘Changemaker in Oakland Program,’ which will allow 200 neighboring University of California, Berkeley to live and study on the Mills campus during the 2021-22 academic year.

What makes the closure particularly devastating: Mills College was founded in 1852, two years after California became a state and nine years before the Civil War.

But over a year into the ravaging pandemic, Mills isn't alone.

Another school, Concordia College, outside Manhattan, New York, announced in January that it will also close its doors in the fall.

Another school, Iona College, will acquire the campus and allow students to finish their degrees with Iona. Concordia, a liberal arts college that has been operational since 1881, has about 1,500 students.

While Concordia has faced challenges in recent years, the school's financial problems were accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Concordia College wrote in a statement on the school website: The decision was made through a "deliberative, thoughtful and strategic process, informed by immutable business realities."

Concordia College in Bronxville, photographed Aug. 5, 2019, is facing a whistleblower lawsuit from a former employee, as well as its accreditation status being placed on probation.
Concordia College in Bronxville, photographed Aug. 5, 2019, is facing a whistleblower lawsuit from a former employee, as well as its accreditation status being placed on probation.

MacMurray College, which had been one of the oldest colleges originally for women in the United States and one of the oldest liberal arts colleges in Illinois, closed it doors in March 2020.

The pandemic is still raging: Colleges are reopening in-person. What comes next?

Charles O’Connell, chairman of MacMurray’s board of trustees, told the Springfield State Journal-Register of the USA TODAY Network that the pandemic and subsequent economic disruption had been factors that complicated the college’s financial troubles.

MacMurray was founded in 1846, meaning the college also weathered the Civil War in the 1860s and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. So did Urbana University in Ohio, which was founded in 1850, but shut down in April 2020.

The Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity offer a blessing during the Unveiling a New Chapter event at Holy Family College Sept. 19, 2019. The 136-year-old college was forced to close May 2020 because of the &quot;significant&quot; financial hit from coronavirus.
The Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity offer a blessing during the Unveiling a New Chapter event at Holy Family College Sept. 19, 2019. The 136-year-old college was forced to close May 2020 because of the "significant" financial hit from coronavirus.

“The global coronavirus pandemic has added a level of stress and uncertainty to Urbana’s prospects that make it impossible to sustain,” the university said in a news release.

For others, such as Wisconsin's 136-year-old Holy Family College, the "significant" financial hit from coronavirus "made an already tough situation unsustainable." The school announced last August that it would close in May.

These colleges aren't the only ones to shut their doors and some fear they won't be the last. Among small private schools, especially in Wisconsin, there's a sense of mourning.

"I think all of us hope that we're never in this situation," said Christine Pharr, president of Mount Mary University in Milwaukee.

"It makes me incredibly sad," she said of Holy Family's closure, noting the loss of history, of careers and of a community. "These are really hard times and COVID-19 is not making it any easier."

Contributing: Ryan Santistevan, Rockland/Westchester Journal News, Jennifer Smola, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Devi Shastri, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19: These colleges, steeped in history, are closing for good

Recommended Stories

  • ‘If a student chooses to come to an institution, they agree to abide by the rules’: Can colleges be forced to mandate COVID-19 vaccines?

    There’s no legal precedent to know how courts will view an institution’s response to a student or employee refusing a COVID-19 vaccine under emergency-use status.

  • 2 college students die when boat capsizes during crew club practice, Iowa officials say

    The second student was found dead Monday.

  • Hungary first in European Union for vaccinations, and deaths

    Hungary has vaccinated more of its population than any other country in the European Union, according to figures from an EU agency, but it continues to be one of the world's worst in the number of COVID-19 deaths per capita. The Central European country has given at least a first dose of a vaccine to 21.6% of its population, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, just ahead of the small island nation of Malta and surpassing the 27-member bloc's average of 12.3%. Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, has been critical of the speed of the EU's vaccine rollout, and pushed for his country to break with the bloc and secure vaccine contracts with eastern countries.

  • NY social service agency sued for not allowing X gender mark

    Nonbinary New Yorkers who currently must declare themselves as male or female to receive Medicaid, food stamps and other public assistance say in lawsuit filed Monday that the state is discriminating against them by failing to provide an X gender option. The lawsuit filed against state and city agencies that run benefit programs seeks the type of nonbinary gender option already allowed on New York birth certificates and promised for driver's licenses. The nonbinary plaintiffs said the “outdated” state computer system maintained by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance compels nonbinary people to either lie under oath or to be denied benefits.

  • Lone American on WHO COVID Team Says They Didn’t Investigate Chinese Cover-Up: ‘That Wasn’t Our Task’

    The only American on a team contracted by the World Health Organization to probe the origins of the coronavirus said the group did not investigate whether China covered up evidence crucial to understanding the outbreak, in comments to CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday. “That wasn’t our task to find out if China had covered up the origin issue,” Peter Daszak, president of the New York-based non-profit EcoHealth Alliance, told host Leslie Stahl. Daszak said that the team looked into the theory that the coronavirus may have leaked from a laboratory, such as the Wuhan Institute of Virology or the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, but concluded it was unlikely. Some scientists have alleged that Daszak’s presence on the investigation presents a conflict of interest. Daszak helped steer $598,000 in National Institutes of Health grants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology between 2014 and 2020, and the grants were used in part to study bat coronaviruses. Six of the 17 Western scientists on the WHO team work under Daszak at EcoHealth. “We met with them. We said, ‘Do you audit the lab?’ And they said, ‘Annually.’ ‘Did it you audit it after the outbreak?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘Was anything found?’ ‘No.’ ‘Do you test your staff?’ ‘Yes,'” Daszak told CBS. “But you’re just taking their word for it,” Stahl interjected. “Well, what else can we do?” Daszak responded. “There’s a limit to what you can do and we went right up to that limit. We asked them tough questions.” Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO-led inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 virus and expert on coronaviruses, says the team looked into the theory that the virus originated in an accidental lab leak, but deemed the theory “extremely unlikely.” https://t.co/4RhcMEZcbc pic.twitter.com/uZY3fNhPT3 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 28, 2021 A WHO report expected to be released on Tuesday, based on the findings of the team in which Daszak participated, dismisses the lab-leak hypothesis for the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Robert Redfield said on Friday that he believed the coronavirus “escaped” from a lab in Wuhan.

  • Shooter at Kansas Jewish centers appeals death sentence

    An avowed anti-Semite who shot three people to death at two suburban Kansas City Jewish sites in 2014 is asking the Kansas Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence, saying he should not have been allowed him to represent himself at trial. The appeal from Frazier Glenn Miller Jr. is scheduled to go before the state Supreme Court on Monday. Miller, from Aurora, Missouri, also argues that the judge should have allowed him to present mitigating evidence during the penalty phase, and that the death penalty itself is unconstitutional.

  • Cases rising again in the US; vaccines safe and effective for babies, study shows: COVID-19 updates

    Disregard for public health measures from spring breakers and tourists will likely result in a COVID-19 case spike, experts say. Latest COVID news.

  • Another danger for kids in the age of COVID: Failing grades

    Like millions of American children, Brody Cotton has not seen the inside of a classroom in more than a year. The number of Fs received by students in Carlsbad, a small, affluent, mostly white city 30 miles north of San Diego, increased by more than three times during the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the same period in 2019-2020, according to school district data. Under the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many districts plan to bring students back to campus full-time next fall, if not sooner.

  • A Soviet-era legacy, Lada cars awaken passions for Cubans

    All are descriptions heard about the old Russian-built Lada cars cruising the roads in Cuba, where it is common to see a driver standing next to the raised hood of one pondering what has gone wrong this time. At the end of last year, a handful of owners founded the Lada Cuba Club and in less than four months it has about 140 members who meet for social activities like donating blood, assisting each other when breakdowns happen or just trading quick-fix tricks and parts. “It has always been said that the Lada is the Cuban’s car,” Carlos Rodríguez, a 29-year-old craftsman who heads the club, told The Associated Press.

  • ‘He’s toast’: GOP leaves Raffensperger twisting in the wind

    The Georgia GOP secretary of state who bucked Donald Trump is up against serious resistance within his own party.

  • With Drummond no longer available, who are the best options on the buyout market?

    Andre Drummond is reportedly signing with the Lakers -- do any remaining targets make sense?

  • The rich-poor gap in America is obscene. So let's fix it – here's how

    While working people toil, the richest have never have it so good. It’s time to fight back – our democracy depends on it An Amazon protest in New York. ‘Unbelievably, the two richest people in America, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, now own more wealth than the bottom 40% of Americans combined.’ Photograph: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images The United States cannot prosper and remain a vigorous democracy when so few have so much and so many have so little. While many of my congressional colleagues choose to ignore it, the issue of income and wealth inequality is one of the great moral, economic and political crises that we face – and it must be dealt with. The unfortunate reality is that we are moving rapidly toward an oligarchic form of society, where a handful of billionaires have enormous wealth and power while working families have been struggling in a way we have not seen since the Great Depression. This situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Today, half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck, 500,000 of the very poorest among us are homeless, millions are worried about evictions, 92 million are uninsured or underinsured, and families all across the country are worried about how they are going to feed their kids. Today, an entire generation of young people carry an outrageous level of student debt and face the reality that their standard of living will be lower than their parents’. And, most obscenely, low-income Americans now have a life expectancy that is about 15 years lower than the wealthy. Poverty in America has become a death sentence. Meanwhile, the people on top have never had it so good. The top 1% now own more wealth than the bottom 92%, and the 50 wealthiest Americans own more wealth than the bottom half of American society – 165 million people. While millions of Americans have lost their jobs and incomes during the pandemic, over the past year 650 billionaires have seen their wealth increase by $1.3tn. The growing gap between the very rich and everyone else is nothing new. Over the past 40 years there has been a massive transfer of wealth from the middle class and working families to the very wealthiest people in America. In 1978, the top 0.1% owned about 7% of the nation’s wealth. In 2019, the latest year of data available, they own nearly 20%. Unbelievably, the two richest people in America, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, now own more wealth than the bottom 40% of Americans combined. If income inequality had not skyrocketed over the past four decades and had simply stayed static, the average worker in America would be earning $42,000 more in income each year. Instead, as corporate chief executives now make over 300 times more than their average employees, the average American worker now earns $32 a week less than he or she did 48 years ago – after adjusting for inflation. In other words, despite huge increases in technology and productivity, ordinary workers are actually losing ground. Addressing income and wealth and inequality will not be easy, because we will be taking on some of the most powerful and well-financed entities in the country, including Wall Street, the health insurance industry, the drug companies, the fossil fuel industry and the military-industrial-complex. But it must be done. Here is some of what Congress and the president can do in the very near future. We must raise the minimum wage from the current starvation wage of $7.25 an hour to a living wage of at least $15 an hour. A job should lift workers out of poverty, not keep them in it. We need to make it easier, not harder, for workers to join unions. The massive increase in wealth and income inequality can be directly linked to the decline in union membership in America. A job should lift workers out of poverty, not keep them in it We need to create millions of good-paying jobs rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure – our roads, bridges, wastewater plants, sewers, culverts, dams, schools and affordable housing. We need to combat climate change by fundamentally transforming our energy system away from fossil fuels towards energy efficiency and renewable energy which will also create millions of good paying jobs. We need to do what virtually every other major country does by guaranteeing healthcare to all people as a human right. Passing a Medicare for All program would end the absurdity of us paying twice as much per capita for healthcare as do the people of other countries, while tens of millions of Americans are uninsured or under-insured. We need to make certain that all of our young people, regardless of income, have the right to high quality education – including college. And that means making public colleges and universities tuition free and substantially reducing student debt for working families. And yes. We need to make the wealthiest people and most profitable corporations in America start paying their fair share of taxes. Growing income and wealth inequality is not just an economic issue. It touches the very foundation of American democracy. If the very rich become much richer while millions of working people see their standard of living continue to decline, faith in government and our democratic institutions will wither and support for authoritarianism will increase. We cannot let that happen. Bernie Sanders is a US senator from Vermont

  • ECB Kept Pace of Pandemic Bond-Buying Little Changed Last Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank maintained the elevated pace of its pandemic bond-buying as its strives to deliver on a promise to contain yields to protect the economy.Net purchases settled last week climbed by 19 billion euros ($22.4 billion), slightly below the 21.1 billion euros recorded in the previous week. Policy makers decided to increase buying earlier this month after a global sell-off on the back of U.S. fiscal support raised concern that investors were getting ahead of themselves and pushing up euro-zone yields more than warranted.Europe’s recovery has been muted by a slow vaccine rollout that has meant extended restrictions, and drawn-out plans for joint fiscal stimulus.Prospects for the European Union’s 750 billion-euro recovery fund were given a jolt on Friday when Germany’s top court put the law authorizing the nation’s participation in the program on hold last while it weighs an emergency request to block the legislation.The European Commission has already signaled that most national spending plans need to be reworked. ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Saturday that it’s “essential” for fiscal policy to counter the pandemic shock and promote a “timely” recovery.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike

    The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an impassioned plea to Americans Monday not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19, saying she has a recurring feeling “of impending doom." President Joe Biden prepared to announce further efforts to expand access to coronavirus vaccines. Speaking during a virtual White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky grew emotional as she reflected on her experience treating COVID-19 patients who are alone at the end of their lives.

  • Mother of teenager shot, killed in Cambridge shares story of her son

    The 19-year-old victim was an athlete and artist, with one of his pottery works ending up on display in the Museum of Fine Arts, according to his mother.

  • Spelman College breaks admissions application record

    Spelman College received its largest application pool in the Atlanta Black women’s college’s 140-year history as interest in historically Black colleges and universities grows. More than 11,000 applications were submitted for the academic cycle to begin this fall, a 20% increase in the number of applicants Spelman saw the previous year, the school announced on its website. “The increased interest in Spelman is a testament to the College’s reputation of graduating Black women with a competitive edge who rise to leadership roles across industries and impact positive change in their communities,” said Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., president of the selective school.

  • No 'consistent rationale': Why vaccinations are open to all in some states and not others

    The states that have moved first to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines aren't necessarily the best at getting shots in arms.

  • Colorado massacre spurs calls for state action on gun deaths

    The mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia are giving new urgency to state efforts to enact gun restrictions, even while showing how hard it can be to prevent a tragedy. A gunman opened fire Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, with a weapon that resembles an AR-15 rifle, killing 10 people before he was captured. President Joe Biden called for action on gun reform after the two mass shootings, and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Boulder, asked Biden to ban imported semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.

  • CDC chief warns of 'impending doom' as Covid cases surge

    The troubling signs come despite more than one-third of American adults now having received at least one Covid-19 shot.

  • Letters to the Editor: Leisure World had problems long before that anti-Asian letter

    A reader whose mother lived at Leisure World for 25 years says he isn't surprised that a hateful anti-Asian letter was sent to a Korean American resident.