What colleges and universities have to do right now to clean up admissions

Caught in the largest-ever scandal involving college admissions carried out by the Justice Department, universities declared their dismay, saying they’d been victimized by the scam.

But were they responsible for the system that allowed illegal bribes and fraud to flourish?

The scandal reveals many unpleasant truths about higher education in the United States. Among them: Rich students generally have more resources to game the system, and society adulates elite colleges.

The biggest challenge might be the hesitance of anyone to change the world of higher education.

Researchers who study higher education have offered nuanced critiques of the college system writ large. Lawmakers have decried the individual bad actors. But no one agrees how to sweep up.

Many of the colleges implicated have taken immediate action in suspending or firing coaches who have taken bribes. Most have promised to review their admissions processes.

The University of Southern California has carried out the most decisive actions. Anyone tied to the scheme by the government will be denied entrance to the university, USC said.

No college has offered wide-scale change. None seem to see the need for it.

8 colleges named in charges. Is that all?

The initial numbers seem staggering, but they’re actually relatively small in the world of American higher education.

In this July 10, 2013, file photo, prospective students tour Georgetown University's campus in Washington. Federal authorities have charged college coaches and others in a sweeping admissions bribery case in federal court. More

There are roughly 4,300 colleges in the nation. Only eight were named in the federal investigation into William “Rick” Singer’s scam to get the children of the rich and famous through the doors of elite universities.

Singer and his staff faked tests, photoshopped unathletic students’ faces onto the bodies of actual athletes and took in nearly $25 million in bribes.

Yale’s endowment, which helps the university to cover the cost of professors and student scholarships, is $29.4 billion — 1,000 times larger than the total bribes feds allege.

Federal authorities charged 50 people, but that didn’t include any college admissions officials. That’s a sign, higher education insiders say, that universities aren’t culpable in the scandal.

Still, the scandal is certainly wider. Possibly much wider.

Singer said he helped 800 families with his scam. And the Justice Department said more people are involved in the case than the 33 parents who were initially charged. (Andrew Lelling, U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, said Tuesday he wasn’t ready to give a total.)

Terry Hartle, a senior vice president at the American Council on Education, pointed to the small number of institutions named in the investigation. This type of scam wasn’t commonplace, he said.

“This sort of scam exposed weakness that we are already aware of,” said Hartle. “Despite our effort, we need to do more.”

Americans are obsessed with elite colleges

It’s a feature and a bug that colleges largely can set their own parameters for who gets in and why. This control allows colleges to continue practices that favor students from wealthier families, such as admitting “legacy” students whose parents attended the school. It also allows them to admit students from more diverse backgrounds.

Much of the anxiety around college admissions centers around the number of limited slots at the most selective colleges, higher education experts say.

How to solve that? Relieve Americans’ obsession to get one of them.

It’s not that the system of college admissions is broken, said Paul Seegert, director of admissions for at the University of Washington. He blamed the scam on a few bad actors gaming the system, but described a problem in which students are competing over the same, selective pool of elite colleges.