Collegeville Mother Charged After Son Shot, Killed His Sister
Police responded to a shooting inside the family’s residence on Larchwood Court in Collegeville on March 19 just before 8 a.m.
- A Collegeville mother whose son police say fatally shot his sister is now facing criminal charges. Prosecutors say Daisy Vasquez lied to police about the March 19 shooting. She initially told police she had accidentally killed her daughter while attempting to unload her handgun. Prosecutors say she told her son to retrieve the gun from the car. The 13-year-old boy is charged with third degree murder.