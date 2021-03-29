Collegeville Mother Charged After Son Shot, Killed His Sister

Dr. Phil CBS

"My son, Forrest, is ill-equipped for life, and he's clueless," says Lesli. "I don't know where I went wrong." Her 30-year-old son has been living in her deceased mother's house for the last four years, and she spends $300 a month paying for his groceries and bills. "I try not to enable Forrest, but I'm afraid he's going to starve to death, and I end up getting him more food," Lesili admits. "For some reason, I am the one he's angry at. He calls me an idiot, bitch, terrible mom, and a loser." Does Lesli think she's enabling her son? Hear her response in the video above. And, see what her daughters say about her – and Forrest's – behavior. On Monday's episode of Dr. Phil, Forrest explains his behavior. And, he has said he would rather be homeless than get a job, so Coach Mike Bayer takes Forrest out to the streets to see what it's like to be homeless. Check local listings to see where you can watch "'Help! My Brother Would Rather Be Homeless Than Get a Job.'" WATCH: Sisters Say 30-Year-Old Brother Has Told Them He Would Rather Be Homeless Than Get A Job