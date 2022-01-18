Colleyville Beth Israel hostage situation: What we know from standoff to suspect

Four people were taken hostage at the Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville on Saturday by 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, and the standoff continued for almost 11 hours. After one hostage was released earlier in the day, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker threw a chair at Akram, allowing him, Jeffrey Cohen and a fellow congregant to escape. Shortly after their escape, Akram was shot by the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team.

Shortly after 5 p.m., authorities escort a hostage out of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Police said the man was not hurt and would be reunited with his family.

Who was Malik Faisal Akram?

The International News reported that Akram’s father migrated to Britain about 50 years ago and he and other relatives participated in local politics. A source told the newspaper that Akram was involved in demonstrations for the freedom of Palestine and protested for the release of Muslim prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.

While holding Cytron-Walker and three other congregants hostage, Akram demanded that his “sister,” Aafia Siddiqui, be released from a Fort Worth prison. Cohen told the Star-Telegram that Akram said he had never spoken to Siddiqui before and realized Akram had meant his sister in Islam and not his blood-related sister.

Cohen also said Akram went on a tirade against Jewish people and thought the men in the synagogue could “call President Biden and he will do it. We can call President Trump and he will do it because Jews control everything.”

FILE - In this July 17, 2008 file photo, Aafia Siddiqui is seen in the custody of the Counter Terrorism Department of Ghazni province in Ghazni City, Afghanistan.

Who is Aafia Siddiqui?

Akram called Siddiqui, 49, his sister and demanded she be released from Federal Medical Center-Carswell prison in Fort Worth, but she is not blood-related to him.

Siddiqui, also know as “Lady al-Qaida,” was the first female terrorism defendant arrested after 9/11, convicted on charges related to the attempted murder and assault of United States officers and employees in Afghanistan in 2008. Her family has said she was falsely accused and used as a scapegoat in the “war on terror” after 9/11, but is also portrayed as a heroine and martyr in Pakistan.

Months before the hostage situation, the Pakistani government lodged a complaint against U.S. authorities after Siddiqui claimed she was assaulted by another inmate on July 30. Another woman reportedly smashed a coffee mug with scalding hot liquid into Siddiqui’s face.

Congregation Beth Israel Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker (facing camera) hugs a man after a healing service Monday night, Jan. 17, 2022, at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake. Cytron-Walker was one of four people held hostage by a gunman at his Colleyville, Texas, synagogue on Saturday.

What happened to the four hostages?

All four of the hostages, which included Beth Israel Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, escaped from Akram with no serious physical injuries.

Monday night, the interfaith community gathered at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake to show solidarity with the Beth Israel community. Cytron-Walker is known in the community for his work promoting peace and cooperation across faiths.

“Like any journey, we will take the next step. We will comfort each other. We will lean on each other. And we will understand that each of us will respond in our own way and we will have understanding ... even when we get on each other’s nerves,” Cytron-Walker said on Monday.

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel, at 6100 Pleasant Run Road on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. Authorities said a man who took hostages during services at the synagogue died as law enforcement raided the building after the hostages escaped.

Did Malik Faisal Akram have accomplices?

On Sunday, two teenagers, reportedly Akram’s sons, were arrested in England in connection with the hostage investigation by Greater Manchester Police.

Akram was in touch with the boys during the standoff, a senior law enforcement official told NBC News. However, a spokesperson from the FBI office in Dallas said there was no indication anyone other than Akram was involved in the hostage situation.

On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police issued a statement which said the two teenagers were released without charge.

