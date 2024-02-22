Colleyville city council member arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

A Colleyville city council member was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and the case is under investigation, police said.

George Bond, 42, was arrested on Feb. 14 in Colleyville and booked into the Keller jail, according to jail records.

Bond did not return phone calls and an email from the Star-Telegram seeking comment.

A spokesperson for the Colleyville police department wrote in an email that the case is under investigation, but she did not provide details of Bond’s arrest. The Star-Telegram requested the police report.

Today's top stories:

→ Forest Hill fires police chief whose command was marred by complaints

→ If pothole damages your car, Fort Worth says file a claim. Those who do regret it.

→ Is more industry coming to south Fort Worth? Developers buy 58 acres

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

Mayor Bobby Lindamood wrote in a text message that “all parties are waiting on the blood alcohol report.”

Lindamood said his family is praying for Bond and his family.

“Everyone makes mistakes, and in those times we hope our friends will lift us up in our time of need. We will wait and take baby steps for now until all of the information is released,” Lindamood said.

Bond and his family have lived in the city since 2015, according to information on the city’s website.

His council term ends in May of 2025.

Bond served on the Planning and Zoning Commission and was also a commissioner on the historic preservation committee.