Colleyville police link 33-year-old suspected burglar to several crimes in the city

A 33-year-old man who was arrested over the weekend after a five-hour search of Colleyville neighborhoods is a suspect in several crimes in the city, Colleyville police said Monday.

Police identified the suspect as Peirre Jerome McClendon Sr. His hometown is listed as DeSoto, according to Tarrant County jail records.

McClendon was arrested Saturday and accused of burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm on that day.

Police said Monday that McClendon also is accused of burglaries in the Colleyville Thornbury neighborhood that occurred the previous week.

On Saturday, police were first dispatched to the 5200 block of Montclair Drive in Colleyville at about 5:40 a.m. regarding a suspicious person who was walking around with a flashlight looking into vehicles, the department said in a news release. Officers did not find the suspect there.

At around 6:50 a.m. Saturday, dispatch received additional calls about a suspicious person walking in a neighbor’s yard in the 5200 block of Coventry Court and looking into cars, according to police.

The man was dressed in all black and had a backpack. This description closely matched a burglary suspect on security video from another Colleyville neighborhood the previous week.

Soon after officers responded to this area, a suspect matching the description was seen, by police, running through a vacant lot on Bluebonnet Drive and was reported jumping fences between homes in the Stonecrest Estates, Montclair Parc and Chelsea Park neighborhoods. Police secured a perimeter.

Officers found a discarded backpack in the area in which the suspect was seen running. “The backpack contained ammunition, a pistol, and burglary tools,” police said.

A Southlake police dog picked up a scent from the backpack. Just before noon a Southlake police officer and the dog found the suspect in the 5100 block of Camelot Drive, and the suspect was taken into custody with multiple officers present, according to police.

The Grapevine Police Department, Euless Police Department, Trophy Club Police Department, Hurst Police Department and Bedford Police Department also provided resources, additional officers, and drones to help apprehend the suspect.

McClendon has been arraigned on charges of evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions and an enhanced charge of theft of a firearm.

In connection to the other crimes in Collevyille, McClendon faces charges of burglary of a habitation and five counts of burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions.

More charges could be filed against him.

McClendon was in the Tarrant County on Monday with bond set at $42,500.