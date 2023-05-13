Colleyville police warn of ‘jugging’ tactic after two men arrested in burglary scheme

After two men suspected of committing a planned vehicular burglary in April were arrested on unrelated charges, Colleyville police are urging to public to be vigilant of “jugging.”

On April 18, 2023, $600 in cash was stolen from a vehicle parked at a post office in Colleyville.

The victim had just withdrawn cash from the Bank of America on Glade Road and put the cash away in the center console of his car.

The suspects followed the victim from the bank to the post office where they broke a car window and stole the cash. This type of crime is referred to as “jugging,” according to Colleyville police.

A witness took pictures of the suspect vehicle and license plate, but the suspects and the vehicle were not located that day.

Colleyville Investigators entered the license plate into a License Plate Reader (LPR) system to determine if it was scanned by any other LPRs.

On Thursday at around 12:00 p.m., Colleyville police were alerted that the same license plate from the burglary offense from April was scanned by an LPR in Colleyville.

Colleyville officers and investigators searched the area and located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Bank of America on Glade Road, according to police.

Investigators conducted surveillance on the vehicle, but did not observe a jugging offense or burglary at the time.

In unmarked vehicles, Colleyville investigators monitored the suspects at multiple banks and noted them watching customers for 30-45 minutes, according to police.

With help from the Euless Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted.

Both suspects were identified and arrested for multiple unrelated offenses.

“We are still actively working to connect the key players to our jugging offense, but we undoubtedly prevented another jugging from happening,” police said.

Police urge the public to take the following actions to prevent jugging or other related crimes: