Colleyville rabbi expected to be hired by North Carolina congregation, reports say

The Colleyville rabbi who was praised for his efforts during a hostage situation in mid January and planned to leave the Beth Israel synagogue later this year is being considered for relocation to North Carolina.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who led Congregation Beth Israel for 16 years, is expected to leave the synagogue after its board voted to recommend not renewing his contract last fall.

Cytron-Walker is expected to be hired at a North Carolina Reform synagogue, whose members will be voting for their leadership replacement Thursday evening, according to Forward, a Jewish newspaper.

Forward reported that members of Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, N.C., met with the Colleyville rabbi two weeks ago, and believe “he has so much to offer.”

Cytron-Walker reportedly is one of three candidates for the position, Forward said.

Congregation Beth Israel Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker (facing camera) hugs a man after a healing service Monday night, Jan. 17, 2022, at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake. Cytron-Walker was one of four people held hostage by a gunman at his Colleyville, Texas, synagogue on Jan. 15.

A spokesperson for Congregation Beth Israel told the Star-Telegram that Cytron-Walker’s focus was on healing in late January and did not confirm whether the rabbi was still looking to transition to another congregation.

“The Rabbi, his family, congregation and broader community must do the difficult work of picking up the pieces and moving forward,” Jennifer Farmer said in an emailed statement to the Star-Telegram. “That’s where everyone’s energy is. While the Rabbi was planning to transition, right now he just wants to heal.”

Farmer did not confirm the reports Thursday and said neither the congregation or Cytron-Walker would be granting interviews.