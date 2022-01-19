Colleyville synagogue gunman spent time in local homeless shelters

The man who held four people hostage at a Colleyville synagogue stayed in at least two Dallas homeless shelters before the standoff.

Why it matters: The FBI has identified the suspect as Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, but the investigation into how he got to Texas and how he procured a gun is far from over.

The FBI is trying to identify the person who drove him to a homeless shelter on the night of Jan. 2.

What happened: Akram showed up at OurCalling, a shelter in the Cedars, escorted by another man, OurCalling CEO Wayne Walker told FOX4. Akram and the unidentified man spoke outside before that man walked Akram inside.

Akram was photographed by the shelter’s security cameras. OurCalling has turned over footage from that night to the FBI.

After leaving OurCalling, Akram stayed three nights at Union Gospel Mission Dallas, per CBS DFW. According to Union Gospel’s records, Akram left there for the last time on Jan. 13, two days before the standoff in Colleyville.

What they’re saying: “He misrepresented himself, like a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Walker said in a statement. “Now more than ever, OurCalling needs the support of the community as we help individuals out of their vulnerable state and off the streets.”

The other side: Akram’s family has said he was suffering from mental health issues. "He's known to police. Got a criminal record. How was he allowed to get a visa and acquire a gun?" Akram’s brother Gulbar, told the Manchester Evening News.

President Biden has said that Akram’s gun was purchased “on the street.”

The intrigue: Akram reportedly landed in New York in late December. It’s not clear yet what he did between then and Jan. 2, when he showed up at OurCalling, or how he got from New York to Texas.

