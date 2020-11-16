Collibra Introduces Unparalleled Access to Trusted Data with Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, today announced new enhancements to the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud that improve access to critical data and solidify the company's position as the system of engagement for global data teams. The updates are designed to help data citizens seamlessly find, access and understand data in more places – including Collibra Everywhere – in order to achieve meaningful business results.

Additionally, the company is launching the Collibra Trust Center , where customers can monitor the status of their deployment and find information related to security, compliance and reliability. Collibra has obtained multiple industry-leading compliance certifications including SOC I, FedRAMP and others, and these certification attestations are published in the Trust Center alongside other security and privacy-related documentation.

"With Collibra's native Power BI integration, our data professionals will be able to link business terms to data sets and understand the context and the data flow for the many reports that we'll build off those datasets," said Matt Minor, head of group data & analytics at Blackmores. "This integration is going to make a world of difference to us in enabling efficiency and providing trusted access to data for business users and executives across the organization."

New to Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud are a set of improvements including:

Power BI integration : empowers analysts to find and understand the content, context, structure of Power BI reports and the data sets used in the reports.

Enhanced user experience and navigation on the web, designed to help data citizens find what they need quickly and easily by introducing and highlighting Contextual Search , our new context-aware search technology that pre-applies facets and filters to return more relevant results based on user behavior.

Redesigned Collibra Everywhere for Desktop, which helps data citizens access trusted information even when they are not using the Collibra web app through a hotkey that works with any text in any program. The redesigned app has branding that's simpler and more intuitive, and introduces a browser-based authentication process that will make it faster and easier to log in using corporate credentials.

New Collibra Everywhere for Mobile app, which enables data citizens to collaborate on and understand data through their mobile devices. The new cross platform app applies all of the same branding enhancements as the desktop app in a way that is optimized for mobile, and provides a consistent user experience across both Android and iOS.

Integration expansion, with the launch of new connectors including for Workday, enabling seamless cataloging and discovery of HR data.

"The Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud is a one-stop-shop that connects people with the data they need, when they need it," said Jim Cushman, chief product officer for Collibra. "Digital transformation is critical in today's business environment, and these new enhancements to our unique, platform approach will make organizations more agile by streamlining processes and enabling improved collaboration."

Collibra's cloud customers, which comprise 70% of all customers, can make use of these improvements immediately as part of the company's continuous improvement release process, and many of these updates are also available to Collibra's on-premise customers.

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com .

