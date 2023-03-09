Collier bus driver suspended; accused of hitting middle school students

Several Collier County middle school students suffered injuries after a school bus struck them.

Jennifer Kupiec, spokesperson for the school district, confirmed Thursday that the incident involving Pine Ridge Middle students happened Friday.

Kupiec said the Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation and declined to release further information, including the number of students struck, the extent of their injuries, the site and time of the incident or the name of the bus driver.

"The bus driver involved has been removed from driving duties pending the results of the continued investigation," Kupiec said.

The school district said information related to the students, such as their health and well-being, would be protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

This story will be updated as officials release additional information. The Naples Daily News has requested the crash report from Collier County Sheriff's Office.

