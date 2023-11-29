Collier commissioner faces active investigation after domestic disturbance, police say

Marco Island authorities confirmed Wednesday that a Collier County commissioner is involved in a domestic disturbance investigation, which the commissioner called unfounded.

Monica Lora, records clerk with Marco Island Police, confirmed an active investigation involving County Commissioner Rick LoCastro, who represents District 1.

LoCastro briefly answered the phone Wednesday afternoon and said he's not concerned. He said his attorneys anticipate the details will be released next week, and added he expects a "full exoneration."

"This is what happens when people are disgruntled," LoCastro said. He didn't answer further questions.

LoCastro's district encompasses East Naples, Marco Island, Goodland, Isles of Capri and Port of the Islands.

Former commissioner's case: Former Collier County Commission candidate to pay $1,500 penalty for ethics violations

Lora said the investigation has been referred to the State Attorneys Office.

"I am only able to confirm cases that have case numbers, or are closed," Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office, wrote in a statement. "If there were anything else, it would not be public."

Authorities haven't confirmed who the accused perpetrator nor who the claimed victim are. They didn't release the date or the circumstances surrounding the probe.

LoCastro said attorney Donald Day is representing him.

A receptionist for Day's office declined comment and cited unfamiliarity with LoCastro's case.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier commissioner under investigation, Marco police confirm