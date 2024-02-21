Collier Commissioner Rick LoCastro professes innocence in newsletter after recent arrest

Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro speaks prior to public comment on a proposed “Collier County Health Freedom” ordinance at the Collier County Administration building in Naples on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Collier Commissioner Rick LoCastro took to his newsletter to defend himself, following his recent arrest.

The headline of his latest newsletter, sent via email to his many subscribers, reads: "Innocence Will Prevail: Challenging These False Accusations."

LoCastro, 57, is charged with misdemeanor battery, stemming from an October incident with a girlfriend at a Naples restaurant. He denies any wrongdoing.

In the opening line of his newsletter, he wrote:

"We were all flabbergasted to hear Monroe County is pursuing a misdemeanor charge against me for something I did NOT do. From the outset, let me be clear -- the charge against me is completely false. I have never done anything to harm any person… on this night in question or otherwise… and those who know me -- know exactly what this is."

He did not elaborate on that last point.

Due to LoCastro’s elected position, Gov. Ron DeSantis assigned the investigation of the woman's claims to the Monroe State Attorney’s Office, which then sought his arrest.

In response, LoCastro said the situation was "very concerning and baffling."

"This event happened late last October... the details were first sent to Tallahassee… but sat there idle for almost four months. Then recently were transferred to Monroe County -- without Monroe ever contacting me, or my legal counsel to get my side of the known culprit's "ever changing" story."

While he was not immediately arrested after the issuance of a warrant, due to a medical emergency, following his release from the hospital he said that he "submitted voluntarily to authorities as directed."

He has not shared any more details about the reasons for his hospitalization, but he returned to work quickly, appearing the first time by Zoom.

As the case moves forward, he wrote:

"My position still remains to let law enforcement and the legal system do their job… as I fully believe in them and their thorough processes sorting through these types of false claims. I continue to be patient to let the process work as their case load is vast. Unfortunately, as a public servant (and anyone for that matter) we all can be subject to false reporting by anyone."

Further, he stated that it's "unacceptable and illegal" for people to manipulate the legal system with "fictitious stories for their own gain," and he suggested that anyone who does so should be the one "prosecuted to the fullest."

Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro signs a beam that will be used for the construction during the “Topping Out” ceremony at the Great Wolf Lodge South Florida in Naples on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

As a retired Air Force colonel and now full-time county commissioner, he stressed that he prides himself on transparency and "will never retreat from that, or my elected duties."

He said he would be "exploring all legal options and recourse" against his accuser.

In his latest newsletter, the commissioner also thanked those who have supported him in dealing with his mom's declining health in St. Petersburg, sending him cards, letters and prayers.

The name of the woman who brought the charges against LoCastro is redacted in police reports.

On Oct. 28, Naples Police responded to a 911 call from the woman involved in an altercation with LoCastro.

Officers found a visibly upset female, with a laceration below her nose, bruising on both of her forearms, red markings on the back of her left shoulder, and leaves in her hair. LoCastro appeared to have no injuries, but his left pant leg was torn.

At the time, the woman didn't press charges, but she later reconsidered.

The Office of the State Attorney approved the arrest warrant on Jan. 30.

LoCastro, who was elected to the Collier board in 2020, is running for re-election this fall. No one has registered to run against him.

His district encompasses East Naples, Marco Island, Goodland, Isles of Capri and Port of the Islands.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier Commissioner Rick LoCastro professes innocence in newsletter