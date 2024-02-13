Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro returns to work after arrest, hospitalization

Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro was booked into the Collier County Jail on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. He was released the same day on $1,000 bond.

Less than a week after authorities issued an arrest warrant for a Collier County official related to a domestic assault, and his subsequent hospitalization, he's back to work.

Commissioner Rick LoCastro, 57, of Marco Island, appeared remotely during Tuesday's County Commission meeting, where he thanked the board for its support and referenced his ailing mother. His voice sounded like his usual charismatic self, his voice booming and oozing enthusiasm.

"I am fully up and running and look forward to robust discussions," LoCastro said during the meeting. He also referenced "false police reports."

LoCastro was released Monday from the Collier County Jail on $1,000 bond. He's next due in court March 6 for his arraignment.

Rescue workers shuttled LoCastro to an undisclosed hospital Feb. 6 morning, where he remained shy of a week. The reason for the hospitalization remains unclear.

LoCastro, of Marco Island, is charged with battery, stemming from an October incident at a Naples restaurant.

The incident, according to a police report

Around 10:45 p.m. Oct. 28, Naples Police responded to a 911 call from a female involved in an altercation with LoCastro.

Officers found a visibly upset female, with a laceration below her nose, bruising on both of her forearms, red markings on the back of her left shoulder, and leaves in her hair.

LoCastro appeared to have no injuries but his left pant leg was torn, police said.

Rick LoCastro probe: Naples police say October incident at Naples restaurant led to Rick LoCastro arrest warrant

Both parties denied having a physical altercation and left separately, authorities said.

Less than a week later, on Nov. 3, Naples Police's Criminal Investigations Division received information from detectives at the Marco Island Police Department.

The same woman informed Marco Island authorities she was too afraid to press charges the night of Oct. 28, but she reconsidered.

The woman told police LoCastro stopped their vehicle during a fight, pulled her out of the vehicle by the arm and pushed her into a hedgerow.

The woman said that immediately following the incident she was in shock and was scared to tell officers what happened because of LoCastro's authority as a public figure and political influence in Southwest Florida.

The investigation was referred to the Office of the Governor for reassignment, who then referred it to prosecutors of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit, in Monroe County.

The Office of the State Attorney approved the arrest warrant on Jan. 30.

LoCastro, who was elected to the Collier board in 2020, is running for re-election this fall.

His district encompasses East Naples, Marco Island, Goodland, Isles of Capri and Port of the Islands.

Second SWFL elected official arrest in less than a year

Gov. Ron DeSantis, during a stop in Cape Coral, said he was just made aware of LoCastro's arrest and charges Tuesday morning.

The governor said his office is looking into LoCastro's matter, but didn't expand on a potential suspension, adding that his office is still gathering the facts and letting the case make its way through the clerk of court.

DeSantis in November suspended Cape Coral Councilwoman Patty Cummings three days after an arrest warrant revealed possible election fraud.

The State Attorney’s Office, 20th Judicial Circuit, charged Patty Cummings, 52, with three third-degree felonies related to the 2022 election. The state attorney issued an arrest warrant Nov. 13, after it was approved by a judge.

The State Attorney’s Office, 20th Judicial Circuit, charged Cummings with three third-degree felonies related to the 2022 election. The state attorney issued an arrest warrant Nov. 13, after it was approved by a judge.

Cummings' probe wasn't assigned to prosecutors in a different judicial district, unlike LoCastro. Cummings was released Nov. 14 on $7,500 bond and is next due in court April 9 for a case management conference.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro returns to work after arrest