Collier County deputies arrest trio they say fled, crashed after shooting at home

Three shooting suspects, one from Naples, two from Lehigh Acres, face charges after Collier County deputies say they shot at an East Naples residence with two children inside before fleeing.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the three fired shots at an Abaco Bay apartment off Bayshore Drive about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday before fleeing in a white Ford Expedition.

“These suspects couldn’t elude our deputies who did a terrific job bringing this situation to a quick and safe resolution,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk lauds his deputies for arresting three men in connection with a Tuesday, March 21, 2023 shooting in East Naples.

Two adults and two young children were home during the shooting the sheriff's Facebook page reported. No one sustained injuries.

Deputies located the SUV turning east onto U.S. 41 East from Thomasson Drive, but the driver of the SUV sped up, leading them on a pursuit that ended when the SUV crashed on Warren Street .

Deputies immediately took two into custody – Alexander Jesus Fonseca, 18, and Greggory Henderson, 23, both of Lehigh Acres.

The third suspect, Shawndell Deandre McCann, 31, of Naples, took off running, jumping a fence into a nearby water treatment plant. Sheriff's K9 and Aviation units apprehended McCAnn hiding on a porch of a residence off St. Andrews Boulevard.

Deputies recovered a firearm that was on the driver’s floorboard of the SUV and a second firearm discovered by a concerned citizen along the pursuit route.

Henderson, the driver, is charged with fleeing and eluding.

McCann is charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.

Fonseca is charged with providing false information after deputies say he used his twin brother’s identification. He was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of narcotic paraphernalia after deputies found cocaine and paraphernalia on him.

At the time of their arrests Henderson, McCann and Fonseca each had active warrants out of Lee County on various felony and misdemeanor offenses for which they were also charged, the sheriff's office reported.

Stacey Henson is the breaking news and visuals editor for the Daily News and Fort Myers News-Press. You may reach her at shenson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Collier sheriff: Lehigh Acres, Naples men arrested after shooting