Collier County deputies ask for help identifying a man who approached a schoolgirl.

Authorities are searching for answers after they say a minor reported an attempted kidnapping as she walked to school.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report in which the child said a man approached her in his vehicle in Golden Gate.

The victim said she was walking near the intersection of Tropicana Boulevard and 30th Place Southwest on Tuesday morning when a car she didn’t recognize slowly pulled up next to her with its windows down. The victim said the suspect was behind the wheel, masturbating while looking at her.

The sedan sped off after a few seconds.

The victim told detectives the man did not try to lure her into the vehicle.

Detectives said the suspect is described as white, possibly in his early 20s with blond hair and light blue eyes. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, authorities added. He drove a gray and silver two-door car with a black top.

Deputies are conducting extra patrols in the area, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office on Wednesday released a composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 252-9300 or to remain anonymous, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at (800) 780-8477.

Tipsters may also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 if their tip leads to an arrest.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Golden Gate schoolgirl reports sex activity by man watching her