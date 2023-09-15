Collier County deputies found nearly 9 grams of fentanyl in a Lehigh Acres man's car

Collier County deputies seized nearly 9 grams of fentanyl in a traffic stop Thursday; a lethal dosage for about 4,500 people.

David Graham, 31, of Lehigh Acres, faces charges of trafficking fentanyl 4 grams or more and use or display of firearm during a felony, according to deputies.

Beneath his car's floorboards, deputies found fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone hydrochloride pills, which is common for criminal networks to do, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

His arrest comes after Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk announced the Laced and Lethal fentanyl awareness and prevention campaign Sept. 7.

“These pills were disguised to look like legitimate prescription pills, which is an alarming nationwide trend,” Rambosk said. “I’ve said this before and I’m going to keep saying it, ‘If you didn’t get it from a pharmacy, you should not ingest it. The consequences can be fatal.'”

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near Turner River Road around noon Thursday after they saw a Cadillac speeding and following close behind a semi-truck through a construction zone.

Graham told deputies he was driving on the interstate because "Lehigh Acres was boring," according to the arrest report.

A deputy asked if he had any weapons in the car, and he said no. A few minutes later, another deputy asked the same question, and Graham said he had a firearm in the center console.

A K-9 alerted deputies of the presence of narcotics inside the car, so deputies conducted a probable cause search.

Under the driver-side floorboard beneath the floor mat, deputies found a clear plastic bag containing 50 blue fentanyl pills, which weighed 8.7 grams. Just 2 milligrams is a lethal dose for some people, depending on body size, tolerance and past usage, according to the DEA.

The pills had "M" and "30" imprinted on them to resemble the 30 milligram oxycodone hydrochloride pills.

Deputies also found Graham's gun that had a live round of ammunition in the chamber and a magazine with eight more rounds in it.

Graham's next court date is Oct. 9.

