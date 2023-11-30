Collier County grand jury indicts three accused of child molestations, one in homicide

State Attorney Amira Fox on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, announced the indictment of four defendants in four separate, unrelated cases.

A desperate student writing the word "help" on a school bathroom wall launched an investigation from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, resulting in one of four grand jury indictments this week.

State Attorney Amira Fox announced Thursday that a Collier County grand jury returned the indictments against four men in separate incidents after two days.

Cristian Cruz López, 27, of Naples; Pedro Lucas Escalante Morales, 28, of Immokalee; Randy Eugene Schoolcraft, Sr., 43, of Naples; and Michael Anthony Maldonado, 25, of Immokalee, were indicted on various charges.

All four are being held without bond.

“I hope these indictments bring some sense of comfort to the surviving victims, and the family and friends of all of the victims in these cases, to see that justice is being served," Fox said.

Michael Anthony Maldonado: First-degree murder

The grand jury indicted Maldonado on one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm causing great bodily harm and shooting at or into an occupied vehicle.

Detectives said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

Michael Anthony Maldonado was one of four indicted by a Collier County grand jury on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

The indictment said Maldonado crashed his vehicle into another vehicle with two people inside before firing numerous shots into the vehicle. One victim died and a second victim survived.

A memorial ceremony identified the woman who died as Laura Candia, 20, of Immokalee. The second person, her grandmother, Olga Welch, survived with serious injuries.

Cristian Cruz Lopez: sexual battery of a child

The Collier County grand jury returned an indictment against Cruz Lopez on one count of capital sexual battery on a child under the age of 12, two counts of lewd and lascivious battery, one count of lewd or lascivious molestation and another count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Cristian Cruz Lopez was one of four indicted by a Collier County grand jury on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

The indictment reports that March 26, 2014, and March 25, 2017, that Lopez did commit ‘’the crimes”.

The defendant was arrested in 2021, following an investigation by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Section, after the victim reported the crimes to an adult.

Pedro Lucas Escalante Morales: Sexual battery on a child

Escalante Morales faces charges of one count of capital sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, and lewd and lascivious molestation.

Pedro Escalante Morales was one of four indicted by a Collier County grand jury on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

The indictment claims that between Aug. 14, 2020, and Aug.13, 2022, he committed the crimes on a child younger than 12.

Escalante Morales was arrested in September after the child victim reported the sexual abuse to a school youth relations deputy.

Randy Eugene Schoolcraft Sr.: Sexual battery on a child

Schoolcraft has been indicted on five counts of capital sexual battery, with the victim being less than 12 years of age, lewd and lascivious molestation, promoting a sexual performance by a child and 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

Randy Schoolcraft was one of four indicted by a Collier County grand jury on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

The indictment claims that between Aug.1, 2018 and Oct. 12, 2022, he battered the child younger than 12.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after the victim wrote the word “help” on a bathroom wall at school.

That investigation also led to the discovery of child pornography in the defendant’s possession.

Do the three face death for 'capital sexual abuse'?

Fox explained that as of Oct. 1, the charges of capital sexual battery of a minor qualifies as a "true" capital crime in Florida.

The statute reads: anyone 18 years of age or older who commits sexual battery against a person 12 years of age or younger, or who injures the sexual organs of a child under the age of 12 by attempting to commit sexual battery, is guilty of capital sexual battery.

Those convicted of the crime now face either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

"The death penalty cannot be sought on these cases," Fox said, because they occurred before the law changed.

