Collier County man charged after two women report indecent exposure, captured on camera

A Collier County man captured on camera exposing his privates near a Collier County beach was arrested Wednesday after he turned himself in, authorities say.

Gino Torriero, 46, is charged with exposure. Jail and court records weren't immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m. Nov. 7, two female victims called Naples Police to report a man who had allegedly exposed himself while at the North Lake Drive beach end, police said in a news release.

The victims reported the male, identified as Torriero, lifted his T-shirt exposing his abdomen and then started to rub his groin over his shorts.

As the victims started to exit the beach, police said, Torriero pulled down his pants and continued to stare at the victims.

Police said the victims took a photograph of Torriero and reported him to a nearby city employee. Authorities said Torriero fled prior to the officers' arrival.

Naples Police detectives identified the suspect as Torriero.

No further information was available before publication.

