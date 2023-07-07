Collier County man requests retrial in 2015 drunken driving death

After nearly six years in prison, a Collier County man convicted of a drunken driving death requested a retrial on the grounds a juror was biased.

But for Jessica Riner and her four sons, it's been almost eight years without her husband, Cecil, who she described as "the happiest person you'll ever meet."

When Rene Miles, 45, who a jury in 2017 found guilty of drunken driving manslaughter, drunken driving causing serious bodily injury to another and two counts of drunken driving with damage to person or property, requested a retrial Wednesday, Riner was irritated.

"It just bothers me because the guy has never taken responsibility for anything," Riner said.

On Dec. 12, 2015, Miles drove east on Golden Gate Boulevard in Golden Gate Estates when his Nissan Pathfinder collided with an SUV driven by Julie Beauplan in front of him, according to court records. Beauplan's Dodge Durango spun out and hurtled across the median into the westbound lanes of Golden Gate Boulevard.

The Durango slammed into a minivan driven by James Riner, who was known as Cecil to his family and friends. The minivan spun and flipped. Cecil, 33 at the time, died at NCH Healthcare Northeast.

He left behind his wife, who suffered a broken jaw and fractured arm in the crash, and his four sons — the youngest of whom was 4.

"We were just getting to a point where we could really start enjoying life," Riner said. "It left a major void, and of course I have a ton of guilt from the fact that I survived, and he didn't — it bothers me every day."

After law enforcement arrived at the crash, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper found Miles, who did not call 911, walking from the scene, according to court records. He then failed a field sobriety test, and his blood-alcohol level was estimated at 0.237, nearly triple the legal limit, records show.

Miles' lawyer in the 2016 trial, Seth LaVey, argued Miles was innocent. LaVey is now a defense witness in the request for a new trial but does not agree the juror was biased.

"With regard to the juror they were talking about in this case, her husband had a history with alcohol where he was in AA ... they were trying to help people. He went to the jails, he was a sponsor and somebody who wants to help someone with alcoholism," LaVey said. "The defense in this case had nothing to do with DUI, it had to do with causation."

The defense conceded impairment and focused on causation, in which LaVey argued a phantom vehicle cut off Miles and caused a chain-reaction accident that killed Cecil.

"We can see the alcohol portion of it, so I didn't think this juror was a danger," he said. "I thought she would be helpful to the case and would be able to explain alcoholism to people."

LaVey said he thought Miles deserved a new trial but for different reasons he didn't disclose.

Miles' current defense attorney Robert Malove argued for a retrial Wednesday, claiming the jury was biased in the original trial.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier presides over the case. No decision has been made as of Friday.

Riner said she can't predict the outcome of Miles' request.

"I just want him to take responsibility," she said. "Do your time and call it a day. We don't need to keep playing games like this."

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: 2015 DUI manslaughter case back in court