Collier County planners to consider residential development with affordable housing

A proposed multi-family rental community off Immokalee Road would have minimum 650-square-feet homes with 30 percent of the 305 units reserved for affordable housing.

Austin, Texas-based JLM Living LLC is under contract to buy 37.2 acres of vacant agricultural land 1.6 miles east of Collier Boulevard. The property is adjacent to a charter school and LaMorada community to the west, the Ventana Pointe residential project to the east and the Calusa Pines Golf Club to the south, according to planning records.

Planning Commission to consider plans Thursday

On Thursday, Collier County Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss a proposed rezoning of the property to Planned Unit Development from Agriculture and an amendment to the Future Land Use Element to create an overlay district to allow for the multi-family community. The area is in the Rural Fringe Mixed-Use District, which covers about 77,000 acres located east of Collier Boulevard.

"The need for affordable housing in Collier County has been well documented by our county staff, private sector developers, and members of the public," staff wrote in its report to the commission with its recommendation that the proposed changes be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners.

Approximately 40,000 people, or about 17.4%, commute daily from outside of Collier County, according to the Collier County Community and Human Services Division. That's mostly because they can't afford to live where they work.

Under its proposal, JLM Living committed that 92 units will be income restricted for housing that is affordable. Half of those would be rent and income restricted for those making up to 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and half would be rent and income restricted for those making up to 100% of AMI.

JLM originally proposed 350 units, said Collier County Planning Manager Mike Bosi in an email.

A proposed multi-family rental community off of Immokalee Road would have minimum 650-square-feet homes with 25-30 percent of the 305 units reserved for affordable housing.

Horizontal building instead of vertical building

The homes would be attached and detached and built horizontal, meaning no dwelling would be constructed above another.

"Each one or two-story unit is either free standing or attached side by side with another unit," according to the application submitted by Grady Minor & Associates.

These units will be committed for 30 years from the date of certificate of occupancy issuance of the first unit.Wayne Arnold – project planner with Grady Minor - sees construction starting in mid-2024, he told residents at a Neighborhood Information Meeting on May 30.

Collier County Planning Commission meets at 9 a.m. Thursday. If approved, the proposal would go to county commissioners for their Feb. 27 meeting.

