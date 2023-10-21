Collier County saw job losses in September over the year, but job market remains strong in SWFL

The Naples area lost jobs in September, bucking a statewide trend.

The metro was the only one of 24 in Florida to see job losses over the year.

The area – made up of Collier County – shed 300 jobs, according to a monthly report released Friday by FloridaCommerce.

While the county gained jobs in some industries, it lost more in others, resulting in a 0.4% decline overall.

These industries lost jobs:

Leisure and Hospitality (-900)

Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-400)

Professional and Business Services (-200)

Information (-100)

Financial Activities (-100)

The industries gaining jobs? Education and Health Services (+600); Manufacturing (+400); Government (+300), and Other Services (+100).

The Fort Myers metro – or Lee County – continued to fare much better for job growth. The county added 11,300 jobs over the year, an increase of 3.8%.

These three industries gained the most jobs: Professional and Business Services (+3,800), Education and Health Services (+3,500) and Government (+1,800).

The region's third metro, Punta Gorda – or Charlotte County, added 1,200 jobs over the year. Most of its gains came from Education and Health Services (+400), Government (+300), and Leisure and Hospitality (+200).

Southwest Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, particularly hard-hit Lee County, which is reflected in the data.

Overall, the job market remains strong.

Unemployment rates rose over the year in all of the five counties that make up Southwest Florida. Traditionally, September is one of the slowest months of the year in the region, so it's not surprising.

Despite taking the brunt of Ian's wrath last year, Lee County still had the lowest jobless rate – at 3.2%. It was followed by Collier (3.3%), Charlotte (3.8%), Glades (4%), and Hendry (5.6%).

Economists consider a jobless rate of 4% to 5% full employment, as there are always workers between jobs and businesses in flux.

In September, there were 23,412 unemployed residents in the region.

Amy Hanna-Eckenrode, communications director for CareerSource Southwest Florida, said the region's employers are still struggling to find enough workers to fill open jobs.

While Collier County lost jobs over the year in September, she said it's not too concerning, as she expects to see those numbers rise again, with the start of the busy season in November – especially in leisure and hospitality, as tourism increases, and winter residents return.

"I think we almost have to sit tight and see what is going to happen once season starts," Hanna-Eckenrode said.

Southwest Florida's labor force grew by more than 25,000 over the year in September. The Fort Myers area saw a more than 19,500 increase in the size of its workforce, leading the region in growth.

Statewide, Florida continues to outpace the nation in labor force expansion.

Florida's labor force is at an all-time high.

The state's unemployment rate in September sat at 3%, down from 3.1% in August, but up from 2.7% a year ago (without seasonal adjustments).

Miami-Dade County had the state’s lowest unemployment (1.5%), and Hendry County had the highest.

The state gained more than 241,000 jobs in September over the year, an increase of 2.5%. That compared to a national growth rate of 2%.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County lost jobs in September, bucking a statewide trend