Collier County sheriff releases clothing of man found in canal in hopes to identify victim

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says they hope to identify a man whose body they found in a canal this week.

The man was found dead in the area of Green Boulevard and Sunshine Boulevard on Wednesday. He was wearing a large-size Philadelphia Phillies jersey with "Harper" and the number "3" on the back; George-brand jeans; and Onitsuka Tiger sneakers.

The sheriff's office said they're releasing these photographs of the man's clothing, hoping someone will recognize them and contact law enforcement.

A passerby on Wednesday alerted authorities after they said they saw the body while passing through a nearby bridge. The driver said he drove back to the bridge, confirming he saw the body.

Authorities said they haven't determined a cause and manner of death.

The sheriff's office urges anyone with information to call them at 239-252-9300.

