Collier County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect connected to Saturday's shooting at Cavo Lounge

Collier County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a suspect Wednesday evening in connection with a shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8.

CCSO detectives arrested Alexander Michael Evans, 32, as he deplaned from a commercial flight in Fort Lauderdale at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Evans was arrested for murder in the 2nd degree, battery on person over 65 years of age and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Saturday incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. at 9108 Strada Place in the Mercato, according to the sheriff's office.

Earlier Cavo Lounge coverage: Collier sheriff asks witnesses of Cavo Lounge shooting Saturday night to come forward

Sheriff: Naples man stabbed two children as they slept; faces attempted murder charges

Suspect and victim were in reported altercation before shooting

Evans and the victim were allegedly in a physical altercation inside Cavo Lounge prior to the shooting. After the shooting, Evans fled the scene on foot, according to officials.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died.

CCSO officials sought the help of witnesses to help identify the suspect. CCSO Kevin Rambosk said they used swift and thorough police work to review evidence and videos submitted by the public, eventually tracking Evans "throughout Europe and back to Florida."

“Within hours of the shooting our hard-working detectives identified a suspect, their excellent work has resulted in the arrest of the suspect this evening," Rambosk said in a news release Wednesday.

"As for the incident, this is an ongoing investigation but I can tell you that the encounter began as an argument that escalated into a physical altercation between two parties inside the business and then moved outside where Evans fatally wounded the victim."

Rambosk added between the community’s help in providing video and the detective’s work, they provided a strong case for the state attorney to now prosecute Evans.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County Sheriff's Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting