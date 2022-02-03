Collier County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting at Alvista Golden Gate Apartments

A man opened fire at a group outside the Alvsita Golden Gate Apartments on Wednesday night, hitting one man and missing at least two children, Collier County Sheriff's Office reports.

A family of three were walking into the entrance of the apartment complex in Naples from a nearby park when a man approached them and began firing a handgun. One adult male was struck in the left arm by a bullet, according to an incident report.

Witnesses say they heard 5 gunshots, and investigators recovered four bullet casings, the report indicates.

Another victim was inside her bedroom with her infant child when a bullet came through her front wall and exited out the side of her unit.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m.

A witness heard the gunman say to the injured man that "he did not care about the kids" as he was firing the gun, the incident report says.

Investigators contacted a parent of two of those present at the shooting and stated she was out of state and wished to press charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

The man who was shot declined to press charges, according to the report.

A CCSO spokesperson told The Naples Daily News that the incident remains an active investigation. No arrests have been made and no additional information could be provided at this time.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: CCSO investigates shooting at Alvista Golden Gate Apartments