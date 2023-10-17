Collier County Sheriff's Office step up search for Naples woman, 80, with Alzheimer's

Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
·1 min read
Andrea Jones, media specialist for the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, speaks during a press conference for a Margaret Ann Gallaway, who went missing in the Crown Pointe Community, at Naples Seventh-day Adventist Church on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Gallaway suffers from Alzheimer’s and is nonverbal. She was last seen wearing a pink and white blouse, pink shorts and white shoes.

Authorities say they continue to search for a missing Naples woman who they learned is nonverbal and has Alzheimer’s disease.

Andrea Jones, spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday said the search for Margaret Ann Gallaway, 80, began around 2 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said they don’t suspect foul play.

Gallaway is 5’8” tall and approximately weighs 160 pounds, Jones said.

Collier County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, deputies are searching for Margaret Ann Galloway, 80, of Naples. Non-verbal, with Alheimer's disease, she wandered from her home Monday.

Jones said Gallaway was at her Crown Pointe Community home with her husband when she left the residence.

Authorities said that as they began investigating they noticed she rang a nearby doorbell.

She was last seen wearing a pink and white blouse, pink shorts and white shoes.

The sheriff’s office asks that nearby neighbors check their home cameras.

Jones said they brought in a bloodhound from Charlotte County to assist with the search. They are also using infrared technology with sonar capabilities to search the nearby waters. Jones said a large body of water, 60 feet deep, sits in the search area.

Members of the Collier County Sheriff’s work near the mobile command unit as they search for 80-year-old Margaret Ann Gallaway at Naples Seventh-day Adventist Church on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Gallaway was reported missing yesterday in the Crown Pointe Community. She ha Alzheimer’s disase and is nonverbal.

Authorities said they will also have drones and aviation units. About 50 people are involved in the search, she said.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information call 239-252-9300.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples woman with Alzheimer's missing, sheriff's office searching

