Collier County Sheriff's Office step up search for Naples woman, 80, with Alzheimer's

Authorities say they continue to search for a missing Naples woman who they learned is nonverbal and has Alzheimer’s disease.

Andrea Jones, spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday said the search for Margaret Ann Gallaway, 80, began around 2 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said they don’t suspect foul play.

Gallaway is 5’8” tall and approximately weighs 160 pounds, Jones said.

Jones said Gallaway was at her Crown Pointe Community home with her husband when she left the residence.

Authorities said that as they began investigating they noticed she rang a nearby doorbell.

She was last seen wearing a pink and white blouse, pink shorts and white shoes.

The sheriff’s office asks that nearby neighbors check their home cameras.

Jones said they brought in a bloodhound from Charlotte County to assist with the search. They are also using infrared technology with sonar capabilities to search the nearby waters. Jones said a large body of water, 60 feet deep, sits in the search area.

Authorities said they will also have drones and aviation units. About 50 people are involved in the search, she said.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information call 239-252-9300.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples woman with Alzheimer's missing, sheriff's office searching