Collier County deputies found a cookie jar stuffed with fentanyl during a traffic stop Thursday night.

Larry Chapman, 23, had 9.8 grams of fentanyl hidden inside a container labeled "Cookies" that was tucked in the driver's seat back pocket. He faces charges of fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession, according to an arrest report.

His booking report did not note where he is from.

Deputies stopped him for a traffic violation near Broward Street and Texas Avenue around 10:15 p.m. During the stop, deputies found the jar containing drugs.

“The DEA says 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly; our deputies recovered nearly 10 grams of this lethal drug during this traffic stop,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “We are out there every day trying to prevent this poison from entering Collier County.”

Deputies also found about 10 grams of cocaine in the car, according to the report.

Chapman was taken into custody and booked into the Collier County jail. His next court date is Sept. 18.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for The Naples Daily News and News-Press. You may reach her at ebehrmann@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmabehrmann.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier deputies find fentanyl in man's cookie jar