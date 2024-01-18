Collier judge OKs release of victim's medical records in fatal Immokalee iPhone robbery

A Collier County judge approved Thursday the release of medical records related to the victim of a fatal shooting.

Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier granted the motion filed Oct. 24, 2023, by Assistant State Attorney Sabsina Karimi in the second-degree murder case against John Ignacio Abrigo, 17, of Immokalee.

According to the motion, the state seeks the EMS and emergency-room records, as well as written observations by treatment personnel related to the victim, 19-year-old Marco Antonio Rios Trevino, also from Immokalee.

Prosecutors say the date of treatment was around June 21, 2023, at Physicians Regional, in Naples. In the motion, Karimi said the medical records, EMS records and trip sheets are relevant to the pending second-degree murder investigation.

Collier County deputies arrested Abrigo on July 18 for his role in the shooting death of another teen in June while they attempted to take an iPhone.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Durso Court, in Immokalee, around 11 a.m. June 21, where they found Rios Trevino on the ground, bleeding from a gunshot wound.

They performed lifesaving measures, but the 19-year-old died at a hospital, according to authorities.

An investigation revealed Rios Trevino and Abrigo had conducted a robbery at gunpoint on two victims who traveled to Immokalee to sell an iPhone, an arrest affidavit said.

Rios Trevino had messaged one of the victims over two days and persuaded her to bring the iPhone to Immokalee, reports say.

During the purchase, Rios Trevino pulled a handgun from his backpack and pointed it at the backseat passenger, according to deputies. Abrigo stood by with an assault rifle when the backseat passenger fired his weapon in self-defense, killing Rios Trevino. Abrigo fled.

The investigation determined the backseat passenger, who has a legal conceal carry permit, was justified in his use of deadly force in self-defense.

Detectives also established probable cause that Abrigo committed murder during the commission of a robbery, ultimately responsible for the death. They said said Rios Trevino was a person of interest in multiple transaction robberies in Immokalee. He was armed in at least one of them, detectives said.

Abrigo pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge Sept. 5. He's next due in court Feb. 29 for a case management conference.

